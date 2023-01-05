City of Morris allotted $2 Million in $1.7 Trillion federal spending package

The City of Morris will be receiving $2 million in federal funding as part of the recently approved $1.7 trillion federal spending package. (Shaw file photo)

MORRIS – The City of Morris will be receiving $2 million in federal funding as part of the recently approved $1.7 trillion federal spending package. Morris plans to construct a new water treatment facility, which will help to accommodate and serve residents and businesses to the east and north. These funds will be used for the construction of the new facility.

“We are already experiencing commercial growth on the east side of our community, with the recent construction and opening of the Love’s Travel Center,” said Morris Mayor Chris Brown. “In addition to Love’s, we are anticipating commercial and industrial growth in these areas in the short and long term. Expansion of our water treatment and water supply capabilities is essential to economic and business growth.”

Brown went on to say that he is deeply grateful for the efforts of Congressman Kinzinger to get this funding in the spending package. “Congressman Kinzinger has always been an advocate for the citizens of Morris and other constituents across his congressional district. On behalf of the entire City of Morris, I would like to thank him for his partnership, dedication, and service to our community and country.” He added, “These funds will go a long way in making a new water treatment a reality.”