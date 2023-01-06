ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Beach Radio

‘Huge planetary threat’ not being addressed in NJ, groups say

Hundreds of invasive plant species are threatening New Jersey or have already done significant damage, according to environment advocates who are pushing lawmakers to continue advancing legislation that addresses the issue. "They're a huge planetary threat, they diminish water quality, they're a hazard for human health, they endanger food security,...
Beach Radio

NJ is One of the Luckiest Mega Millions States

By now, you're probably aware that the current Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.1 billion. Many of us will make sure we get a ticket for the drawing, which is held every Tuesday and Friday night at 11. There are some, who will never buy a ticket because they don't believe they have a chance to win. My way of thinking? Someone has to win. Why not me?
Beach Radio

This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway

There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
Beach Radio

TikTok banned on all NJ state electronic devices

Effective immediately, New Jersey is banning TikTok on any and all phones, computers and other electronic devices issued by the state. The action follows other states banning the popular, Chinese-controlled app from their own government devices. On Monday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the cybersecurity directive, stating “bolstering cybersecurity is...
How Do You Dispose Of A Beached Whale In New Jersey?

Sadly, another dead whale just washed up on the beach here at the Jersey Shore, this time in Atlantic City. Some experts say it is due to rough waters and recent storms although Clean Ocean Action was among 5 groups called in to see why six dead whales washed up on our shores in the last 33 days. The last time I checked, whales are pretty good swimmers so pollution seems more likely don't you think?
Beach Radio

Students in more affluent NJ schools getting a jump on math

A new report on high school math class patterns finds minority students in New Jersey are being left behind. Elisabaeth Kim, who co-authored the report when she was a Robert Curvin postdoctoral associate at the Joseph C. Cornwall Center for Metropolitan Studies at Rutgers University, said data from the New Jersey Department of Education’s School Performance Report shows students from more affluent schools are much more likely to take advanced math classes in high school than students in schools that are 90% Black or Latino.
