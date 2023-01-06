ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person injured in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Adams Avenue on Monday night. Investigators say there may have been several shooters or multiple guns involved. Police say one person with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital. The investigation...
UPDATE: EPD detains 9 individuals during west side standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
OPD looking for missing 15 year old girl

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find a missing 15-year-old by the name of Brooklyn Moore. OPD says Moore was last seen on January 6, wearing a black jacket, pink t-shirt, black leggings and white tennis shoes. Police describe Moore as having hazel eyes, brown hair and standing at […]
Dispatch: Shots fired on Adams and Linwood Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, a call came in just before 7 p.m. for shots fired on Linwood and Adams Avenue Monday night. According to dispatch, police were sent to the 600 block of Adams and Linwood Avenue. Dispatch confirms that there were two different shooters involved in...
Jail log shows several meth related arrests

On the Knox County Jail report from the weekend…. -A Vincennes woman was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 5 this morning for Possession of Meth. Bond for 31 year old Leigha Greenwell was set at $5000. -20-year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis of Vincennes was arrested Sunday...
Evansville man dies in police custody, officers say

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Evansville died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County. Officers arrested Evansville resident […]
Evansville man accused of stabbing woman in the neck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a woman accused him of stabbing her in the neck. Evansville Police officers were dispatched to an apartment on Franklin Street shortly after midnight on Saturday for a domestic violence in progress. Officers arrived on scene and talked with a woman, who police say […]
Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)

Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west side

Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville’s west …. Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west side. Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County. Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County. Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse …. Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire. Joe’s...
Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
Police need help finding missing Henderson juvenile

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson juvenile has been missing since January 3, and the Henderson Police Department (HPD) is asking for help finding him. HPD says Conner Yates, 13, is believed to be with another missing juvenile, Jordan Bryant, who has been missing since December 14, 2022. Police say Yates was last seen wearing […]
Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one man is now in jail after he left the scene of an accident in Jasper on Saturday afternoon. According to the Jasper Police Department, officers found 54-year-old John Rogers parked at a restaurant not far from a crash that had just happened. Following...
Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
