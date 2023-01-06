Read full article on original website
Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Statement on Virginia Parole Board Report
RICHMOND, VA – On Day One, Governor Youngkin issued Executive Order 3 which fired the previous Parole Board and requested a programmatic review of the Board’s duties, procedures, and administration. Governor Youngkin released the following statement on Parole Board Chairman Dotson’s programmatic review of the Parole Board’s duties, procedures, and administration:
Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) Notices
HRT Route 47 Alert: Churchland Bridge Closures – The HRT Route 47 will need to detour during the Churchland Bridge closures listed above. Full details at gohrt.com/alert/route-47…. HRT January 2023 Service Changes. Effective: Sunday, January 15, 2023. Route 6 South Norfolk will terminate at Robert Hall and service to...
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS
NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges. *Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.* For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511. Bridges & Tunnels: Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:· Alternating, single-lane closures from 8 p.m. until as late as 9 a.m., including brief, intermittent stoppages starting after 11:59 p.m.:· Southbound Jan. 7· Northbound Jan. 10-14 James River Bridge, Route 17:· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.:· Both directions Jan. 8-9· Southbound Jan. 10-12 HRBT Expansion Project:· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org. Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels): · Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).
