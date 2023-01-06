Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
In-N-Out planning expansion into Tennessee, Gov. Lee says
‘Time to pass the torch’ | Sports Animal’s Jimmy Hyams announces retirement. The radio personality and sports reporter made the announcement on his blog, where he also reflected on his impressive career. Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person last seen Aug. 2022. Updated: 1 hour...
Largest Ever Grant Award for Rural Broadband Expansion in Tennessee History
Surrounded by elected officials and electric workers, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled the largest grant award for rural broadband expansion in the history of the state of Tennessee Monday morning. United Communications, and our partners Middle Tennessee Electric and Duck River Electric, we’re going to be investing almost $100 million in...
WKRN
2023 Bonnaroo lineup released
Metro police searching for gunman who shot woman …. Metro police are searching for a gunman who reportedly robbed and shot at a woman near her home on Gibson Drive Saturday night in Madison. Rep. Andy Ogles explains his decision to flip, back …. Tennessee’s newest congressman has had an...
WKRN
Protesters gather on first day of Legislature
Metro police searching for gunman who shot woman …. Metro police are searching for a gunman who reportedly robbed and shot at a woman near her home on Gibson Drive Saturday night in Madison. Rep. Andy Ogles explains his decision to flip, back …. Tennessee’s newest congressman has had an...
WBBJ
State magazine spotlights favorite West Tennessee businesses
JACKSON, Tenn. — One state magazine shines a light on local businesses. Tennessee Magazine recently released its 2022 Best of Tennessee Readers’ Choice Awards. Some of those that are awarded are local businesses right here in Jackson, Tennessee. The Tennessee Magazine awarded different businesses across the state of...
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
fox17.com
'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
Nashville Parent
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. Tennesseans are invited to view the full presentation here. “As Tennessee continues to experience tremendous growth, we have an obligation to...
WATE
Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters
With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
WBBJ
Last Hub City Hero of 2022 named by city
JACKSON, Tenn. — The next Hub City Hero has been named, and she is the last one for 2022!. The City of Jackson says Martha Priddy, a local volunteer, was named the Hero for December of 2022. The city says Priddy has been in the Hub City for over...
Tennessee announces infrastructure plan to address state transportation needs
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recently presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs statewide. The plan ensures the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has the resources it needs to solve current and future mobility challenges and that commerce can move across the state. The state will seek public-private partnerships […] The post Tennessee announces infrastructure plan to address state transportation needs appeared first on Transportation Today.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
The Tomahawk
Master beef, energy, and trees in 2023
Cattle farmers interested in earning their Tennessee Master Beef Producer status or needing to recertify have the opportunity beginning February 7. Each Tuesday in February, beginning at 6 p.m., farmers will hear from UT specialists, veterinarians, and agents leading discussions and offering tips for best management practices. As fertilizer prices...
WTVCFOX
ACA continues to press for stricter trotline regulations in Tennessee
The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will hold its first meeting of 2023 in Dyersburg Thursday and Friday at the Lannom Center. There will be number of informational sessions (listed below). However members of the American Canoe Association (ACA) are concerned there appears to be no vote scheduled on additional regulations governing trotlines on Tennessee streams - an issue ACA considers a major safety hazard for paddlers.
wnbjtv.com
Tennessee Sees Increase in Gas Prices and Predictions for Gas Costs in 2023
JACKSON, Tenn. - Nationally gas has gone up about eight cents per gallon, but here in Tennessee it’s more like eleven cents. Just a week and a half ago, gas in Jackson was about 2.55 per gallon, now you can expect to see prices about 3.10 per gallon. “There...
WBBJ
Jackson native creates program for HBCU students
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson native has been awarded for her passion in environmental and climate change. Tom’s of Maine has started a new incubator program that awards five people across the country with funding and support for environmental solutions. One of the winners is Jackson native Aliyah Collins.
Initiative will connect thousands with fiber internet in Middle Tennessee
On Monday, Governor Bill Lee and leaders from several private companies will announce an initiative to connect thousands of Tennesseans will fast, fiber internet.
In-N-Out Burger opening first Tennessee location, others on the way
California-based burger chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee - establishing its first corporate presence east of Texas. The company announced today plans to establish an eastern corporate hub in Franklin, Tenn., to employ 277. In addition, the chain will open restaurants in the state, with locations in and around Nashville by 2026.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
wvlt.tv
Lottery Gives Tennesseans Chance At Millions
Your headlines from 1/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Scott Co. car crash with officer, Winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee, missing man found safe. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. 'The Young Fables' are made up of...
Comments / 0