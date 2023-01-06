JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Forestry is looking for its next firefighters while always on the lookout for the next wildfire. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District says today it is hiring for entry-level and experienced firefighters, dispatching and detection specialist positions for the 2023 fire season.

