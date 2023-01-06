Read full article on original website
KDRV
Interstate drug trafficking warrant finds more than a ton of processed marijuana in Wolf Creek
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team says today federal agents are part of an investigation of interstate drug trafficking that routed to Josephine County. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) says it found about 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana at the 3000 block of Leland Road in...
KDRV
Police lift evacuation order after investigating suspicious package left at Central Point City Hall
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. - The Central Point Police Department has lifted its evacuation order after determining a suspicious package left at City Hall was not a threat. Just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday the Central Point Police Department received a report of a suspicious package left in a City Hall restroom. City Hall and surrounding businesses and homes were either evacuated or requested to stay inside while Oregon State Police Explosives Unit responded.
KDRV
ODF Southwest wants to fill about 130 job vacancies by 2023's fire season
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Forestry is looking for its next firefighters while always on the lookout for the next wildfire. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District says today it is hiring for entry-level and experienced firefighters, dispatching and detection specialist positions for the 2023 fire season.
KDRV
Jacksonville Inn closes dining services for good
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- After decades of serving high-quality food to the Rogue Valley, the Jacksonville Inn is no longer offering its dining services. The historic brown bricked building was built back in the Jacksonville community more than 100 years ago. For years the hotel offered a wide variety of high-quality...
KDRV
Chamber of Commerce in-person luncheon on economic changes
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Each year the Chamber of Commerce hosts events with their sponsors U.S Bank and Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. This year, the U.S. Bank provided a PowerPoint presentation on economic changes in previous years. The luncheon took place at the Rogue Valley Country Club....
