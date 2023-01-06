ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Two Charlottesville elementary schools have new names and City Council opens applications for new member

By Jessie Higgins
cvilletomorrow.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cvilletomorrow.org

Two arrested in Sunday homicide in Belmont

Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. There was another shooting in Charlottesville over the weekend. This one happened Sunday afternoon in Belmont. One person died and another was injured. Police have arrested two people, including the second victim, whom they’ve not yet identified. A witness told the Daily Progress that the people involved “looked really young.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro sees two instances of anti-semitic vandalism

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Waynesboro dealt with some anti-semitic vandalism on Sunday night. On Monday morning swastikas were found spray painted on a mural on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA building and on a Sheetz billboard along Route 340 between Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft. The YMCA...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

WillowTree: Billion-dollar deal will bring jobs to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The billion-dollar deal between WillowTree and Telus International is complete, and more jobs are expected to be created by the merger. “It’s about growth and revenues, it’s about growth in services we provide our clients, and it’s about employee growth, and not just number of employees, but also responsibilities of employees,” WillowTree President Tobias Dengel said. “We started 10 years ago, 12 years ago, with three people. We now have over 300 in Charlottesville, and we expect that to continue over time.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims

In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

School bus crash under investigation

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred Jan. 9, at 3:45 p.m. along Old Valley Pike near Locust Grove. According to the VSP, a 1995 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is providing more information following the deadly shooting in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon. CPD announced Monday, January 9, that the body of Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez of Texas was found near Fitzgerald Tire on Monticello Road. A second person at the scene was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Humane Society receives 9 dogs seized from one home

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local shelter is asking for your help after receiving 9 dogs from one home. All nine dogs are large and were seized from the home and taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society. The shelter now has 122 dogs in care, a record-breaking number. Managers say...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office reports travel updates

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Amherst County Sheriff’s Office reported a travel update, saying all travel lanes are open. Officials say, due to multiple vehicle crashes, both 29 northbound lanes were closed just before the route 60 exit earlier this morning. The sheriff’s office is warning drivers in...
qcnews.com

Search for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl expands to Madison County

The search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expended into Madison County as investigators look for potential eyewitnesses. Search for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl expands …. The search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expended into Madison County as investigators look for potential eyewitnesses. SC Governor wants pay increases for teachers, law …. South...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

Names released in Nelson County accident

Virginia State Police have released the identity of the third person who died last week after a submerged vehicle was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported the body of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington was located on the riverbank. On Thursday, the name of the other teenager who was found on the riverbank was released and that was 17-year-old Christopher Doss, also of Arrington.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Fatal house fire investigation underway

The investigation into Sunday’s fatal house fire in Broadway continues. The fire started shortly after noon at a home in the 32-hundred block of Deer Cabin Lane and by the time firefighters were able to get it under control, the house was a total loss. Rockingham County Fire and...
BROADWAY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy