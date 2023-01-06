Read full article on original website
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Pregnant Claire Danes debuts baby bump at Golden Globes 2023
Claire Danes debuted her growing baby bump on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet Tuesday night just two days after revealing she’s expecting her third child. The “Fleishman Is in Trouble” actress stunned in a white floral Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown with crystal embellishments, a feather hem and a pink bow at the bust. The Emmy Award winner’s rep revealed to People on Sunday that Danes, 43, is expecting her third child with husband Hugh Dancy, 47. The couple is already parents to sons Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, 4. The “Homeland” star and actor met while filming “Evening” in 2006 and tied...
Jennifer Coolidge Makes ‘White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Cry in Golden Globe Acceptance Speech: ‘I Love You to Death’
The popularity of “The White Lotus” continues. Season 2 of the HBO original, which was among five shows (“Dahmer,” “The Crown,” “Pam & Tommy” and “Only Murders in the Building”) that scored four nominations at the 80th annual Golden Globes, became a two-time winner on Tuesday night. Jennifer Coolidge, who reprised her role as Tanya McQuoid from Season 1, took home the gold for actress in a limited series, beating fellow nominees Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”); Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Under the Banner of Heaven”); Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) and her “White Lotus” co-star, Aubrey Plaza. “The White...
