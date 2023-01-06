Folks have long known Dakota Johnson for being adventurous with the roles she plays in movies. But she's equally famous for her continuously daring choices on the red carpet. In September 2021, the Fifty Shades of Grey star had everyone staring at her when she attended the New York Film Festival screening of her film The Lost Daughter. For the event, Dakota decided she wanted to mix classy with a bit of rock and roll. She wore a black lace corset that featured ruffling on the sweetheart neckline. A closer look at the top revealed a nude-colored underlay that made it appear see-through. She paired it with black leather high-waisted pants and black pointed stilettos.

12 DAYS AGO