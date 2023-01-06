ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

963kklz.com

Area In Las Vegas Deemed ‘Too Dangerous’ For Local Business

If you don’t spend a lot of time in the Downtown Las Vegas area, you might be under the impression it’s gotten better than in past years. Locals are always hearing about the efforts to refresh and revitalize the area. Sounds like it’s a different story for those who are there every day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack

The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dallasexpress.com

Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station

Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
gotodestinations.com

The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Shaq’s Big Chicken to open in southwest Las Vegas with drive-thru

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is expanding his Big Chicken fast casual restaurant with a new Las Vegas location. According to a news release, the new Big Chicken location will be located at 9595 W. Tropicana Avenue, adjacent to the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

