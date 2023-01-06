Read full article on original website
963kklz.com
Area In Las Vegas Deemed ‘Too Dangerous’ For Local Business
If you don’t spend a lot of time in the Downtown Las Vegas area, you might be under the impression it’s gotten better than in past years. Locals are always hearing about the efforts to refresh and revitalize the area. Sounds like it’s a different story for those who are there every day.
Las Vegas student collapses in bathroom after PE
The senior high school student, Jordan Brister, attended Amplus Academy, a public charter school. Amplus Academy posted information on Brister's death on the school's Facebook page on Sunday.
Friends mourn loss of back-country skier Punan Zhou
Punan Zhou was one of five back-country skiers who visited Mummy Mountain at Mt. Charleston Wednesday.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $200K jackpot on video poker machine at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property spent the first weekend of 2023 by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas on Saturday. The company...
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club sues rapper Blueface after alleged shooting
A Las Vegas gentlemen's club has filed a lawsuit against rapper Blueface after a shooting resulted in the closure of their business, documents reviewed by 8 News Now indicate.
Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack
The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
dallasexpress.com
Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station
Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
gotodestinations.com
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Mediterranean restaurant to be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Another Las Vegas restaurant will soon have the distinction of being featured on Guy Fieri’s iconic “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” show. According to a news release, the locally-owned and operated eatery, Chickpeas Mediterranean Cafe, has two locations in the Las Vegas Valley.
Primm Valley Resort 2023 Tour – Dead Mall, Gutted Casino Floor & Bird Poop Everywhere!
Primm, Nevada is located just about 30 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip and has quite an interesting backstory. Originally home to a moonshiner named Pete, the area has grown over the years to include a giant mall and 3 casinos. Unfortunately it has withered on the vine over the years with Covid not helping a ton in that department.
Coroner reveals Las Vegas student's cause of death
Medical examiners in Clark County revealed what caused the death of 16-year-old Ashari Hughes, who experienced a medical emergency during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School last week.
Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins
Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago.
TikTok star Bryce Hall arrested for punching Las Vegas security guard
Bryce Hall, a TikTok star, was arrested outside of XS nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas after he punched a security guard in the head, according to Las Vegas police.
Fox5 KVVU
Shaq’s Big Chicken to open in southwest Las Vegas with drive-thru
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is expanding his Big Chicken fast casual restaurant with a new Las Vegas location. According to a news release, the new Big Chicken location will be located at 9595 W. Tropicana Avenue, adjacent to the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley.
Caesars Palace casino on Las Vegas Strip robbed, suspect in custody
A man was in custody Monday for a reported casino robbery at Caesars Palace, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas gentlemen's club unveils world's largest security guard mech at CES
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new bouncer in town. The gentlemen's club Sapphire Las Vegas says it has unveiled the world's largest bouncer, known as Mech "The Bot" Johnson. Club-goers will run into "The Bot" starting on Friday, Jan. 6, in conjunction with CES 2023, according to a publicist for Sapphire.
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jam
BARSTOW – An 18-mile traffic jam from Las Vegas to California, over the New Year’s weekend, prompted Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman to push California to complete an I-15 widening project.
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
Weather warnings, road closures seen as winds, rain blow through Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Heavy rain and winds were felt in many parts of the valley Tuesday afternoon, resulting in weather warnings and flooded roads. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued an airport weather warning for Harry Reid International Airport until 2:15 p.m. as thunderstorm wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour […]
Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
