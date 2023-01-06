Read full article on original website
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Island Eats and Perks for Houston Marathon Runners
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Galveston Restaurant Week returns to the island, beginning Monday, January 9 and running through February 5. Participating restaurants — with hotspots like BLVD Seafood, Hearsay on the Strand and Willie G’s — will offer prix fixe menus for lunch, dinner and brunch, helping to raise funds for local charities including Galveston ISD Educational Foundation, Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County, and Teen Health Center, Inc.
Houston Press
Houston's Hyde Park Goods Clothing Brand Continues to Expand Worldwide
On an overcast evening last fall, people begin lining up at The Assembly Htx, a boho chic event space nestled on the corner of Berry and St Emanuel in the Third Ward. What started out as a few people milling around the Hungry Heroz food truck idling near the building’s entrance quickly ballooned into a group of at least 60 people. As the line continued to grow, Melissa Sanchez rushed out of her hastily parked car to grab her place in line.
Houston Press
Plumbers Submerged in Service Calls After Christmas Weekend's Freeze
In the last week, David Robbins completed three entire-home re-pipings after the older galvanized pipes at these residences were damaged beyond repair. “We've been having some homes where we have had to entirely repipe them because of galvanized pipes that cracked so badly we couldn't really repair them,” said Robbins, a field supervisor at Village Plumbing.
Houston Press
Jesus Christ Superstar Comes to the Hobby, This Time With Dancing
After graduating from college with a degree in vocal performance that focused on classical pieces and opera, Isaac Ryckeghem needed a job and after some work in opera, found that musical theater offered the most opportunity. Not that his operatic training in projection and stamina has gone to waste, especially...
