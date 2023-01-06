On an overcast evening last fall, people begin lining up at The Assembly Htx, a boho chic event space nestled on the corner of Berry and St Emanuel in the Third Ward. What started out as a few people milling around the Hungry Heroz food truck idling near the building’s entrance quickly ballooned into a group of at least 60 people. As the line continued to grow, Melissa Sanchez rushed out of her hastily parked car to grab her place in line.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO