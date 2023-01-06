Read full article on original website
2022: The Year in Formats
As Dancing with the Stars, which aired for 30 seasons on ABC, moved to its new home on Disney+ last year, it was clear that the global streaming giants had made themselves a firm part of the non-scripted entertainment formats landscape, helping to power the sector back into growth mode after a challenging few years amid the pandemic. And even as those platforms go through strategy shifts amid slowing subscriber gains, the demand for high-concept ideas that will deliver audiences and be easily replicable as services look to drive local gains in key markets remains intact.
Armoza Formats Scores New Deals for Song of My Life
Armoza Formats has inked deals for a Belgian adaptation of Song of My Life and new seasons of the Lithuanian and Finnish versions. The celebrity music competition will be produced by Tivoli TV in Belgium, while Yellow Film & TV will produce a fifth season of the Finnish version for Yle. A third season of Lithuania’s adaptation is set to air this week.
WildBrain’s Eric Ellenbogen Joins TV Kids Festival Roster
Eric Ellenbogen, CEO and vice chair of WildBrain, is slated to take part in the TV Kids Festival, running from February 7 to 10, which you can register for free of charge here. Ellenbogen has spent more than 30 years managing IP in the media industry and has held senior...
Creator Chris Nee Slated for TV Kids Festival
Twenty-time Emmy nominee Chris Nee, creator, writer and executive producer of multiple hit children’s series, including Doc McStuffins, is set to deliver a keynote as part of the TV Kids Festival, taking place from February 7 to 10, which you can register for here for free. Nee began her...
New Addition to Blippi Franchise
Moonbug Entertainment has expanded the Blippi franchise with the addition of Juca, the second Blippi Buddy to be added to the roster and the first that is non-English speaking. Building on the success of Meekah, Blippi’s first buddy, Juca is a live-action show set in Brazil, which is currently the...
Netflix & Tiger Aspect Alum Ben Cavey Joins 42
The management and production company 42 (The Silent Twins, The Flatshare) has hired former Netflix and Tiger Aspect Productions executive Ben Cavey (Bad Education, Benidorm) as head of comedy and entertainment. The newly created role will see Cavey spearhead 42’s expansion into the two genres, producing projects and managing talent...
UKTV Ups Two Factual Commissioners
UKTV has promoted commissioning editors Helen Nightingale and Mark Iddon to head of factual and factual entertainment and senior commissioner for comedy entertainment, respectively. Nightingale joined UKTV in 2015 and has executive produced and commissioned shows across the network, including Emma Willis: Delivering Babies and Women on the Force. Iddon...
Israeli Drama Shtisel Set for Turkish Remake
Dori Media Group (DMG) has licensed remake rights for the Israeli drama Shtisel to the Turkish production company OGM Pictures. OGM Pictures plans to produce at least 20 episodes in the first season of the Turkish adaptation of Shtisel for Star TV. The drama is set in the world of ultra-Orthodox Jews.
Channel 5’s Milkshake! Picks Up Sesame Street Mecha Builders
Sesame Workshop has licensed Sesame Street Mecha Builders, the first fully animated Sesame Street spin-off series, to Channel 5’s Milkshake!. The 3D animated series reimagines Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby as robot heroes-in-training who use their STEM superpowers to solve wacky, larger-than-life problems. The 52×11-minute show is due to premiere on the channel in spring 2023.
Initial Taps Fulwell 73 Exec
Initial has appointed Caroline Roseman, Fulwell 73’s director of development, to the newly created role of creative director of development. Roseman will oversee the development team, generating and pitching ambitious entertainment and reality ideas for the U.K. and international clients. She will also help to devise and execute the creative strategy for the company.
Quay Street Taps Mammoth Screen Alum as COO
Quay Street Productions has appointed Mammoth Screen and ITV Studios alum Samantha McMillon as its new chief operating officer. In the newly created role, McMillon will oversee commercial operations at the company, which is set to release Nolly and Significant Other this year. She joins from Mammoth Screen, where she served as managing director.
SAG Awards to Stream on Netflix from 2024
The Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to stream live on Netflix globally beginning in 2024 thanks to a new multiyear partnership. This year’s 29th annual SAG Awards is scheduled to be broadcast online on February 26 at 8 p.m. With this new deal in place, Netflix has agreed...
SkyShowtime Lands HBO Max European Originals
A slate of HBO Max European originals is headed to SkyShowtime in a volume deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that spans over 150 hours of content. SkyShowtime has scored the exclusive European rights for 21 local series from Warner Bros. Discovery, including several HBO Max originals. The pact encompasses some 168 episodes, covering 150 hours. Financial terms of the programming agreement were not disclosed.
Star Trek: Prodigy’s Kevin & Dan Hageman Set for TV Kids Festival
Kevin and Dan Hageman, executive producers and showrunners of Star Trek: Prodigy, have been added to the roster for the TV Kids Festival, taking place from February 7 to 10, which is open for registration free of charge. Star Trek: Prodigy was recently nominated for a Children’s & Family Emmy...
BBC America Prebuys Two Love Nature Originals
Blue Ant International has secured a presale deal with BBC America for two Love Nature original documentary productions, including Chasing the Rains. The four-part Chasing the Rains takes audiences on a journey into one of the most majestic, unspoiled and rarely filmed areas of wilderness in Africa. Narrated by Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Invictus), the series follows three animal matriarchs as they attempt to overcome incredible obstacles to protect their families during one of Africa’s worst droughts in 20 years.
Genius Brands to Debut Roblox Competition Series
Genius Brands International is set to debut Kidaverse Roblox Rumble, a new ten-episode reality competition accompanied by Roblox games, on Kartoon Channel!. Hosted by TV personality and former NFL player Rashad Jennings, the show sees a group of kids ages 8 to 12 compete in ten different physical games to win a $1,000 grand prize. The games will then be made available for all kids to play online on Roblox.
Wednesday Renewed for Second Season
Netflix has ordered a second season of its record-breaking series Wednesday, centered on The Addams Family’s iconic teenage daughter. Season one, which debuted in November 2022, has been seen by more than 182 million households since its debut, with 1.237 billion hours viewed within its first 28 days. It broke the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix in its first and second weeks.
The Walking Dead Prequel to End, New Series to Come
At its TCA Press Tour session, AMC Networks revealed, among other news, that Fear the Walking Dead will end with its eighth season as the company prepares to launch three new spin-offs. Fear the Walking Dead’s final season will roll out in two parts, with the first set for May...
SBS Appoints New Factual Commissioning Editor
SBS has tapped Bethan Arwel-Lewis to serve as commissioning editor of factual. Arwel-Lewis will commission and oversee delivery of innovative, engaging and entertaining content for SBS, exploring the diversity of contemporary Australia. She brings more than 20 years of experience to her new role, having worked on a range of projects for networks such as SBS, ABC, Seven, Channel 4 and BBC.
Greg Berlanti Inks New Overall Deal with Warner Bros. TV Group
Greg Berlanti has signed a new overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, ensuring that Berlanti Productions will remain based at Warner Bros. for its television operations into the year 2027. Under the terms of the partnership, Berlanti Productions will continue to develop new TV programming to be produced by...
