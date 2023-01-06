As Dancing with the Stars, which aired for 30 seasons on ABC, moved to its new home on Disney+ last year, it was clear that the global streaming giants had made themselves a firm part of the non-scripted entertainment formats landscape, helping to power the sector back into growth mode after a challenging few years amid the pandemic. And even as those platforms go through strategy shifts amid slowing subscriber gains, the demand for high-concept ideas that will deliver audiences and be easily replicable as services look to drive local gains in key markets remains intact.

