ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A bill being introduced this week in both the Minnesota House and Senate would allow undocumented workers to apply for a driver's license. Ryan Allen is the Associated Dean of Research for the Humphrey School of Public Affairs. He has studied this topic and the potential impact it could have on the state.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council held its first meeting of the new year Monday night. The council re-elected Jeff Goerger to serve as President for the year. Mike Conway has been selected as Vice President. The people who won the election in November in the...
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several organizations working to improve the lives of women and girls in central Minnesota have been awarded grants totaling $90,000. The Central Minnesota Community Foundation Women's Fund and Julianne Williams Fund have announced the 14 recipients of their 2022 grants. The groups will use the funds to support their regular operations or a specific program or initiative.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of grant money is available for current or future businesses in downtown St. Cloud. Last year the state allocated money to the Initiative Foundation for the Main Street Economic Revitalization Grant program. St. Cloud's share of the money was $1.5 million. St. Cloud...
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace, is warning residents of new scams during this year’s open enrollment period through January 15th. Officials ask residents to beware of the “red flags” that might mean they’re being scammed. Watch out for any unsolicited...
Well, it's been nearly 2 years since Mike Lindell was first booted off Twitter for posting his unfounded theories of voter fraud information about the 2020 election. Lindell claimed Dominion Voting Systems illegally helped Joe Biden win the election. He was eventually banned forever by Twitter's previous owner. As you...
Everyone knows that you can get almost ANYTHING on a stick at the Great Minnesota Get-together, otherwise known as the Minnesota State Fair. One of the more unique choices was Camel on a Stick. This was available in the International Bazaar on the fairgrounds. I love going through that area. There is live music, unique foods and drinks. and lots and lots of craft type things and apparel. It's interesting to explore that area each year.
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extend their air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert remains in effect through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Air quality is expect to reach red in parts of the Twin Cities Metro and Moorhead area, while remaining in...
As a child you don't fully understand what old means. I remember thinking as a child that my parents were so much "older" and thinking 40 was soooo old. I was a little jerk, come to think of it, because now that I am in my 40's I know that wasn't that old at all. Especially, when you start looking at studies that is all based on life expectancy.
Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
Meet Leap! This beautiful gal came in after being found outside so we don't know anything about her past! She has been very sweet and outgoing with staff and volunteers during her stay so far. It doesn't appear as though. Leap has had much formal training in the past; she...
From the moment I moved here to St. Cloud there has been one thing that frightens me and that is the drivers. Minnesota drivers, in my opinion, have always been passive aggressive. But here in St. Cloud they take it to a whole new level. It's like they said to the rest of Minnesota, here take my beer, and let us show you how dangerous we can get.
One of the hardest parts of enduring a Minnesota winter is dealing with the fact that the sun only seems to be out for a couple of hours every day from November to oh, about May or so. However, the days have actually been getting longer since the end of...
Batteries. We all know they slow down when it's cold out. Especially when it gets "Minnesota" cold. Your phone will lag, when you are at the gas station those machines run so slowly when they are asking you 500 questions before you can pump the gas for your car... gas, yes, gas.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Don't be alarmed if you hear the outdoor sirens going off in St. Cloud Wednesday. The sirens are tested on the first Wednesday of every month to ensure they're working when they are needed. However, city officials say they need to perform an additional test this month after system updates were made.
ST CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new distillery in east St. Cloud has set the date for the first day it will be open to the public. Iron Street Distillery owners say they will open their doors to the public this Saturday, January 14th. Co-owner Kevin Johnson says they will...
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - “Antigen” was the winning word in Monday’s District 742 Spelling Bee. In the elementary division, Riley Foster of Lincoln Elementary knew how to spell “antigen”, defined as “any substance that, on entering the body, can stimulate an immune response”.
Anyone who has had to drive Hwy 10 along the east side of St. Cloud lately knows what a nightmare it is. The potholes are massive and totally unavoidable, and even when they get filled I still worry about my car hitting one and needing repairs. Luckily this spring construction...
When you go out shopping during this time of year, and you run into these types of things for sale in the apparel department, you can probably guess what time of year it is. In Minnesota, if you see swim suits on display and it's January, completely way too cold to wear anything like this, it's time to book a vacation. Most people want to get out of the "frozen tundra" at least for a week or so to get a break from the snow and cold and recharge the batteries, so to speak. When you come back, it's usually enough of a break from this weather so you can have a more positive attitude about the rest of the winter.
