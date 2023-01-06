Read full article on original website
World Screen News
SkyShowtime Lands HBO Max European Originals
A slate of HBO Max European originals is headed to SkyShowtime in a volume deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that spans over 150 hours of content. SkyShowtime has scored the exclusive European rights for 21 local series from Warner Bros. Discovery, including several HBO Max originals. The pact encompasses some 168 episodes, covering 150 hours. Financial terms of the programming agreement were not disclosed.
World Screen News
Fremantle Appoints CEOs for Northern & Southern Europe
Fremantle has put in place a new European leadership team, with the creation of new CEO roles for Northern Europe and Southern Europe. The new positions will report directly to Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle Group COO and CEO of Continental Europe. Georgette Schlick, CEO of Fremantle Netherlands and Belgium since 2014,...
World Screen News
U.S. TV Programmers Target New Audience-Measurement Technologies
OpenAP, Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount, TelevisaUnivision, Warner Bros. Discovery and the VAB have formed a new Joint Industry Committee (JIC) to focus on premium video currency. The formation of the JIC is meant to enable multiple currencies with the primary focus of creating a measurement certification process to establish the suitability...
World Screen News
Canal+ Group Signs MoU to Acquire Orange’s Pay TV & Film Arm
Orange and the Canal+ Group have inked a memorandum of understanding regarding the OCS pay-TV package and the Orange Studio film and series co-production subsidiary. The move would see Canal+ Group acquire all capital held by Orange in the OCS pay-TV package and in Orange Studio. The Canal+ Group will become the sole shareholder of the two companies following this transaction.
World Screen News
New Addition to Blippi Franchise
Moonbug Entertainment has expanded the Blippi franchise with the addition of Juca, the second Blippi Buddy to be added to the roster and the first that is non-English speaking. Building on the success of Meekah, Blippi’s first buddy, Juca is a live-action show set in Brazil, which is currently the...
World Screen News
Harry: The Interview Sold to 77 Territories
ITV Studios has inked a raft of global deals for its exclusive Prince Harry interview, Harry: The Interview, with 77 territories around the world and more to come. The 90-minute program, originally broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on January 8, sees Prince Harry talk to journalist Tom Bradby about his life story. It has since aired across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Canada and Brazil.
