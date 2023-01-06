Read full article on original website
Work begins on 60-home build-to-rent project in Winder
A San Diego-based developer recently started work on a 60-home build-for-rent community of single-family houses in Winder. The developer, Trilogy Investment Co., has already begun civil construction and lot development and plans to start home construction in June, with final delivery in the fourth quarter, according to managing partner and CEO Jason Joseph.
After 10 months, Georgia's gas tax suspension officially come to end
ATLANTA — Tuesday is the last day Georgia drivers can take advantage of the state's gas tax suspension. Gov. Brian Kemp extended the suspension through Wednesday, Jan. 11, which eliminated the additional 29 cents per gallon on unleaded gas purchases over the last 10 months. The gas tax has since increased to 31 cents in the state.
Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified
(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of...
More orthopedic physicians sell out to private equity firms, raising cost and quality alarms
Dr. Paul Jeffords and his colleagues at Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics were worried about their ability to survive financially, even though their independent orthopedic practice was the largest in Georgia, with nearly 100 physicians. They nervously watched other physician practices sell out entirely to large hospital systems and health insurers. They refused to consider doing that. […] The post More orthopedic physicians sell out to private equity firms, raising cost and quality alarms appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Gold Dome: At-risk apartment tenants need your help
For the past year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has documented the alarming and dangerous conditions in hundreds of ...
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Worst Reviewed Apartments In Atlanta
Georgia doctor reaches $1.8M settlement over medically unnecessary eye surgeries
CONYERS, Ga. - A Conyers doctor will pay the government over $1.8 million to resolve allegations that they billed the government for cataract surgeries and tests that were not necessary or incomplete. The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia says that Aarti D. Pandya, M.D. submitted false...
Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023
Atlanta-based real estate firm Jamestown announced in a press release plans to begin leasing units within one of its latest construction projects in Old Fourth Ward. The leasing is scheduled to begin during first quarter 2023. Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice The post Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Old Hull Road to reopen in Athens, traffic delays expected
Old Hull Road on the East Side will reopen in Athens on the morning of Jan. 11. Eastbound and westbound traffic on State Route 10 will be shifted to the new westbound bridge, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation press release. The traffic shift will take place from 7...
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
A-CC Public Works: temporary bridge for Fowler Mill Road is coming soon
Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works says construction of what will be a temporary bridge on Fowler Mill Road over Little Bear Creek is set to begin this week. It’s a bridge that has been closed for nearly two years after inspectors from Athens-Clarke County and the Georgia DOT deemed the existing bridge unsafe for travel. City Hall says construction of a permanent bridge for Fowler Mill Road is still years away. The temporary bridge is expected to be open to traffic by mid-March.
Here's how to get free tickets to the Georgia Aquarium
ATLANTA — To celebrate the entry of their 40 millionth guest, the Georgia Aquarium is giving away free tickets to one lucky person, according to a post on their Facebook page. The contest started on Wednesday and will end on Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Those who wish to...
Vietnam veteran gives back in Georgia, advocates for outreach
When Cobb County resident Dan Hydrick returned from the Vietnam War, he could not access veterans benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He was missing one important document: his official military discharge that provides details of military service. Called a DD-214, it is an important piece of paper...
Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta
Applications are now open for our the Zoo Atlanta Volunteen Program
The Volunteen Program is designed for high school students ages 14 to 17. Volunteens work toward a minimum of 160 service hours over the course of the program year, with specific hour requirements during each of the three terms. This is a year-round program. Through their participation, Volunteens will develop advocacy for themselves and others, empathy for the world around them, and commitment, leadership, and customer service skills. They will also learn in-depth information about animal species, care, and conservation.
Jumping jackpot: Mega Millions passes the $1 billion mark for the fourth time
ATLANTA — If you went to bed Friday night with dreams of winning the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot, you can probably roll over and go back to sleep. Lottery officials announced early Saturday that no one picked the right combinations of numbers for the drawing seen live Friday night.
Barbecue on the line: Here's the bet between Georgia, Texas governors for national title game
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, a proud Georgia Bulldog, is hoping for more than just the Dawgs to deliver a title tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The governor will be hoping to get some Texas barbecue out of things, as well. Gov. Kemp and his...
Gov. Brian Kemp signs proclamation declaring Monday 'Hunker Down Day'
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, once again, is declaring Monday "Hunker Down Day" as the Georgia Bulldogs look to repeat as National Champions. The Dawgs take on TCU at 7:30 p.m. and the governor is asking Georgians to wear red and black to show their support for the team.
