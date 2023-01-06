ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Making the Case: Why the Marlins Should Sign Johnny Cueto and Aroldis Chapman

The Marlins have only signed one player to a Major League contract so far this offseason, Jean Segura, but the stove is getting hotter than Miami in the summertime. While Bryan Reynolds and Pablo López trade rumors continue, two new names have recently popped up that would reinforce Miami’s pitching.
Marlins hitting prospects who deserved different results

Regular Fish Stripes readers will notice that I often cite weighted runs created plus (wRC+), a FanGraphs statistic, to condense a player’s batting production into a single number. A 100 wRC+ represents the average for that player’s league while anything above that is better than average and anything below that is worse than average. I believe the process behind calculating it is sound and still plan to use it frequently moving forward.
Offishial news, 1/9/23: Starters on the trade block; spring training tix

Sunday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts; Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter; Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) threw only one pitch, but that was enough to qualify him for the win; Enmanuel De Jesús (Estrellas Orientales) pitched a scoreless inning of relief; Norel González (Cangrejeros de Santurce) went 0-for-3; Cody Mincey (Melbourne Aces) pitched a complete game loss (6.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 2 HR) and J.D. Osborne went 1-for-5 with a walk during a doubleheader.
