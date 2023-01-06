Read full article on original website
Wheeling For a Cause Is Asking For Texas’ Help Honoring a Marine
If you know anything about me Texas, you know that we love a good feel-good story about people overcoming adversity and thriving, and this article is most definitely that. Here in the Killeen area, we're a military community that's always looking to do right by our men and women in uniform. Now we have an opportunity to help a Marine injured in service to our nation get back to what he loves.
KWTX
10 Waco labor and delivery healthcare workers are expecting special deliveries of their own
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Whether it’s a holiday miracle or serendipity, the baby fever is real at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Women and Children’s Center. At least nine of the nurses and one physician who deliver the little bundles of joy for a living are now all expecting mothers themselves, too!
fox7austin.com
Marine Corps veteran, family open door to new Bell County home
NOLANVILLE, Texas - Saturday morning, a dream became a reality for Marine Corps veteran George Spruell and his wife Vanessa as they opened the door to their new home. Vanessa says when they lived in Austin, it was hard to raise their grandchildren, not able to provide a roof over their heads.
texasstandard.org
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas might not cover Ascension Texas hospitals in-network starting next month
Over 60,000 people in Central Texas might not be able to use their health insurance at one of the region’s biggest hospital systems starting next month. Ascension Texas hospitals might no longer be in-network for people who have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas insurance plans starting on Feb. 1, unless the insurance company and the hospital can negotiate a new contract.
fox44news.com
Restaurant fundraiser to benefit China Spring family
CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – A China Spring family is in need as they recover from an unfortunate accident from the holidays. Chris and Ashleigh Colón have three girls, in addition to another baby girl on the way. The family was doing their Christmas shopping last month – when a pipe burst upstairs in their house. The Colón family’s house was flooded, and the ceiling caved in.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Waco's new seafood option; Dichotomy takes coffee break; new downtown Huaco Eatery; 'Megafactory' update
Fish City Grill will open its Waco location Jan. 23, with the chain scheduling special events to introduce itself to local diners. The restaurant occupies 2,800 square feet on Crosslake Parkway in the Legends Crossing development just southwest of Interstate 35 and Loop 340, already home to Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s, among other restaurants. Additional space for dining is available on the patio.
fox44news.com
Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In Waco
39-year-old Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore was last seen on video surveillance in the 1000 block of East Criner Street in Grandview, Texas, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10:35 p.m. Grandview is about 26 miles south of Crowley.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
KXAN
66,000 could lose access to this Austin hospital network at the end of the month. Is your coverage changing?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas says 66,000 of its insured patients received care at Ascension hospitals and surgery centers in the last year – ongoing contract negotiations between the companies could end access to those healthcare facilities if there is no agreement. A statement...
Boil water notice issued to residents in the Middle Pressure Plane
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has issued a boil water notice for the Middle Pressure Plane in Killeen on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the notice, a private boring contractor damaged a main line and water crews will have to isolate and repair it. Following the repair,...
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
Waco police report a body found in creek off of I-35
WACO, Texas — Waco police reports that a body has been found in a creek off of Interstate 35 access road and South Ninth Street on Friday, Jan. 6. Waco police say this is being labeled as a questionable death and also add that this is unrelated to Baylor University.
Police: Texas murder suspects wanted to put their victim ‘out of his misery’
Waco (FOX 44) — Arrest affidavits show the people suspected of killing 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox lived in the home he purchased. Waco Police received a missing person report for Wilcox on December 29th, 2022. The next day, a homeless woman found his cell phone and turned it in at a convenience store. Detectives also learned […]
KTRE
State lawmaker focused on reimbursements for cities ahead of 88th Legislature
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The 88th legislative session begins Tuesday at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. State lawmakers will have to make decisions on over 1,500 bills and counting. They will also have to agree on how to spend a historic $188.2 billion budget. Rep. Hugh Shine (R-55) told...
Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation
WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
fox44news.com
Man crashes vehicle in pursuit, causes power outage
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit in Killeen ends with the suspect crashing into a utility pole and causing a power outage. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery. The victim told officers a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle. The suspect then fled the area in the victim’s vehicle – a Honda Civic.
KWTX
Killeen robbery suspect arrested following crash into a utility pole in speed chase against police
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Monday evening. Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 p.m. Jan. 9 to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail in reference to a robbery. According to the victim, a black suspect approached him at gunpoint and...
fox44news.com
Man wounded in Waco Sunday morning shooting
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report one man was shot in a Sunday morning incident. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 7500 block of Bosque Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
