Waco, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTEM NewsRadio

Wheeling For a Cause Is Asking For Texas’ Help Honoring a Marine

If you know anything about me Texas, you know that we love a good feel-good story about people overcoming adversity and thriving, and this article is most definitely that. Here in the Killeen area, we're a military community that's always looking to do right by our men and women in uniform. Now we have an opportunity to help a Marine injured in service to our nation get back to what he loves.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Marine Corps veteran, family open door to new Bell County home

NOLANVILLE, Texas - Saturday morning, a dream became a reality for Marine Corps veteran George Spruell and his wife Vanessa as they opened the door to their new home. Vanessa says when they lived in Austin, it was hard to raise their grandchildren, not able to provide a roof over their heads.
BELL COUNTY, TX
texasstandard.org

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas might not cover Ascension Texas hospitals in-network starting next month

Over 60,000 people in Central Texas might not be able to use their health insurance at one of the region’s biggest hospital systems starting next month. Ascension Texas hospitals might no longer be in-network for people who have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas insurance plans starting on Feb. 1, unless the insurance company and the hospital can negotiate a new contract.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Restaurant fundraiser to benefit China Spring family

CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – A China Spring family is in need as they recover from an unfortunate accident from the holidays. Chris and Ashleigh Colón have three girls, in addition to another baby girl on the way. The family was doing their Christmas shopping last month – when a pipe burst upstairs in their house. The Colón family’s house was flooded, and the ceiling caved in.
CHINA SPRING, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Waco's new seafood option; Dichotomy takes coffee break; new downtown Huaco Eatery; 'Megafactory' update

Fish City Grill will open its Waco location Jan. 23, with the chain scheduling special events to introduce itself to local diners. The restaurant occupies 2,800 square feet on Crosslake Parkway in the Legends Crossing development just southwest of Interstate 35 and Loop 340, already home to Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s, among other restaurants. Additional space for dining is available on the patio.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
BELTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
TAYLOR, TX
KCEN

Waco police report a body found in creek off of I-35

WACO, Texas — Waco police reports that a body has been found in a creek off of Interstate 35 access road and South Ninth Street on Friday, Jan. 6. Waco police say this is being labeled as a questionable death and also add that this is unrelated to Baylor University.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation

WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man crashes vehicle in pursuit, causes power outage

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit in Killeen ends with the suspect crashing into a utility pole and causing a power outage. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery. The victim told officers a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle. The suspect then fled the area in the victim’s vehicle – a Honda Civic.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Man wounded in Waco Sunday morning shooting

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report one man was shot in a Sunday morning incident. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 7500 block of Bosque Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
WACO, TX

