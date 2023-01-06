Read full article on original website
Mitch Trubisky Regrets Signing Quickly With Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Mitch Trubisky seem to be heading toward a close.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lovie Smith likely fired from Houston Texans, but he’s trying to buy another year
David Culley could soon have something in common with Lovie Smith. Culley, of course, was the Houston Texans’ head coach
Dak 1-Word 'Expletive' for His Play in Cowboys Loss
The Dallas Cowboys’ performance against the doomed Washington Commanders remains concerning.
Yardbarker
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play
Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
Andre Drummond felt blindsided by trade, misses playing for Sixers
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers had to make a move at the deadline in 2022. They had a nice roster led by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris, but something had to be done about the Ben Simmons situation. Simmons was still holding out form the organization and it looked...
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs played in season finale with a heavy heart
NFL-leading rusher Josh Jacobs played against the Kansas City Chiefs days after his father, Marty, underwent emergency heart surgery.
Yardbarker
Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada
Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won't, and a Prediction
The regular-season finale is here but it really doens't mean anything for the Giants--and that's actually a good thing.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says He Needs To Be On The Floor With Bronny James As A Teammate Or Even Playing Against Him
LeBron James has been vocal about his thoughts of playing with his son, Bronny, when he suits up to play in the NBA. And the 38-year-old reiterated his thoughts again when asked about his future in the league, especially after playing for two decades and still going strong. According to...
Micah vs. Bosa: Cowboys Out of Top 'NFL Defensive Player' Race?
The Dallas Cowboys are having another very good season, and so is Micah Parsons. But is it good enough to win him NFL Defensive Player of the Year?
Yardbarker
The Bears are on the clock and they have plenty of options
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith did his former team a huge favor on Sunday. By deciding to go for a two-point conversion (and converting it) in the final minute, Smith's team was able to beat the Indianapolis Colts for their third win of the 2022 season. That win, combined...
Yardbarker
Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels has incredible halftime tradition
Does Al Michaels really eat an entire meal during commercial breaks or at halftime? Those rumors have been floating around for years and on Thursday during an appearance on Pardon My Take, Kirk Herbstreit confirmed them. “This dude,” Herbstreit began. “We get to halftime, I assume it’s him, he’s got...
Patriots' Disappointing End Reveals Rugged 2023 Opponents
After missing the playoffs at 8-9 this season, who will New England play next year?
Thousands in Kansas City volunteer for the 2023 NFL Draft
Kansas City is hosting the 2023 NFL Draft and the sports commission says 7,000 people have signed up to volunteer for the event.
Several key Panthers players are unsure about their futures but hope to return
Panthers center Bradley Bozeman and defensive backs Myles Hartsfield and Sam Franklin are among a group of 22 pending free agents as Carolina heads into the offseason.
Cameron Jordan: ’No Amount of Money’ Would Draw Him to Browns
The seven-time Pro Bowler didn't mince words about the Forest City.
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"
LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
