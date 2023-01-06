Read full article on original website
Related
qrockonline.com
Illinois Senate Passes Assault Weapons Ban
The Illinois Senate is signing off on an assault weapons ban. The Senate last night passed its version of the proposed measure, which makes a modification from the bill the Illinois House approved last week. The bill now goes back to the House for consideration. The legislation comes in response to the deadly July 4th shooting in Highland Park last year.
qrockonline.com
Pritzker Waiting On Senate To Pass Right Assault Weapons Bans
Governor Pritzker is waiting for the Illinois Senate to pass what he believes is the right assault weapons ban. State Senators were expected to vote on the measure, but they adjourned last night without one taking action. The governor released a statement saying the state of Illinois needs a bill “that meets the urgency of now” and the current version in the Senate “falls short.” The Illinois House last week passed a measure that would make it illegal to sell or purchase any assault weapon in the state. The bill is in response to the deadly July 4th shooting in Highland Park.
qrockonline.com
Pritzker Lays Out Plans For Second Term
Governor Pritzker is laying out his plans for his second term in office. After being sworn in yesterday in Springfield, Pritzker promoted preschool for every child, making college more affordable, widespread health care, and permanent tax relief. The governor also demanded immediate action to address gun violence. Pritzker then celebrated the start of his second term with a big party, which included a performance by Grammy winner Bruno Mars.
qrockonline.com
Jesse White Retiring As Secretary Of State
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is retiring following more than 20 years in office. White is stepping down as the head of the state agency responsible for driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations. He is being replaced by Alexi Giannoulias [[ ah-lex-ee jih-new-lee-us ]], who was sworn in today. White is Illinois’ longest-serving Secretary of State, a position he has held since 1999.
qrockonline.com
Trial Date Set For Ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan
A trial date is set for next year for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Madigan and longtime confidant, Michael McClain, are scheduled to go on trial on racketeering charges on April 1st, 2024. Both were indicted last March with conspiring to participate in an array of bribery and extortion schemes from 2011 to 2019. A superseding indictment announced in October accused them of arranging payments to be made in 2017 to a Madigan ally as a reward for assisting with legislation sought by AT&T. Both Madigan and McClain have pleaded not guilty.
qrockonline.com
Illinois Has Record-Setting Year for Adult Use Cannabis Sales In 2022
Illinois is coming off a record setting year for adult use cannabis sales. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced that 2022 set records in all categories it tracks. That includes number of items sold, sales totals to Illinois and out-of-state residents, and sales total by month. For the year, Illinois adult use cannabis dispensaries sold more than one-point-five-billion-dollars worth of product, an increase of more than 12-percent from 2021.
Comments / 0