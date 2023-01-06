ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Police Detective Shoots At Suspect Who Rammed Vehicle, Nearly Struck Officer; Suspect Charged with Slew of Charges

A Jackson man is in custody and charged with a slew of charges after a shots fired incident, authorities released today. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Kevin Valverde-Cruz, 20, of Jackson, has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Eluding Law Enforcement in connection with incidents that occurred on October 18, 2022 and October 22, 2022, in Lakewood Township.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Probe: Cops Justified In Shooting Attacker

BERKELEY – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office determined that an officer who shot a knife-wielding man was justified in his use of force. The incident happened on August 1, 2021. Stephen M. Carroccia, who was 36 at the time, was at his Stanford Drive home in the Silver Ridge Park East community. A relative called 911, telling police he had been behaving erratically, wandering around neighbors’ yards.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested After Long-Term Pursuit

JACKSON – A Township man has been charged after evading authorities on several different occasions, police said. Kevin Valverde-Cruz, 20, of Jackson, was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Eluding Law Enforcement in connection with incidents that occurred on October 18, 2022 and October 22, 2022, in Lakewood.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Masked man caught after robbing N.J. bank, officials say

A man who authorities say robbed a bank in Middletown of nearly $8,000 last month has been arrested, prosecutors said. Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy is charged with armed robbery, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Angeles was allegedly wearing a mask when he walked into...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark

Newark police are searching for the man accused of shooting at a woman on a Fairmount street, authorities say. The attack occurred just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, on the 100 block of South 9th Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said in a statement. The woman was not injured, and police say she knew the man who pulled the trigger.
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Arrest Made In Armed Bank Robbery

FREEHOLD – A Middlesex County man has been arrested and criminally charged in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Middletown late last month, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday. Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy is charged with first-degree Armed Robbery. At 10:43...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Ocean County, NJ

A 35-year-old man in Ocean County is facing an attempted murder charge after a woman was stabbed multiple times Thursday evening. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says the scene unfolded around 5:30 when an officer with the Brick Township Police Department was conducting a routine check of an area off of Cherry Quay Road when a vehicle with two flat tires was spotted in a parking lot.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

1 dead and 1 injured in Saturday night shooting, cops say

Police are working to identify a suspect in a double shooting Saturday night that killed one man and injured another, officials said. Police responded to a ShotSpotter notification on Saunders Avenue in Camden at 8:46 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said in a statement. Officers located two men who were suffering gunshot wounds.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for two armed fugitive carjackers in the city. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé two suspects are wanted in connection with a Thursday night carjacking. A carjacking occurred in the 80 block of Green Street at approximately 9:08 p.m. Two males armed with handguns approached the victims in a 2008 Nissan Altima. The suspects entered the vehicle and drove away eastbound on Green Street as the driver and a passenger complied. As the suspects entered the vehicle and drove away, one of the males opened the driver’s door and The post Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Bike Trail Stabbing In Brick

A 35-year-old man from Manchester has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a woman critically hurt near a bike trail in Ocean County, authorities said. On Friday, Jan. 6, police charged Harry Bray Jr. with attempted murder and weapons offenses, they said. On Jan. 5, at approximately...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting

A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Pedestrian Injured In Route 37 Crash

TOMS RIVER – Local police confirm that a man was struck by a passing car on Route 37 and that he was in critical condition. The man was not identified, except that he is 42 and from Lodi. Jillian Messina, spokeswoman for the Toms River Police, said that the crash took place at around 9:30 a.m. on January 10 in an eastbound lane.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

