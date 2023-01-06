ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jadeveon Clowney refused to play on first and second down vs. Ravens

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e39HL_0k5yrvhH00

The Cleveland Browns will not see Jadeveon Clowney in their uniforms ever again. As his status for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is in serious doubt after throwing a tantrum last night in a featured article with almost unbelievable quotes. As one could imagine, the coaching staff is getting lambasted with questions about it today after sending him home from practice.

Speaking to the media, defensive line coach Chris Kiffin confirmed parts of the story, specifically that Clowney refused to take the field on early downs against the Ravens. Kiffin stated Clowney told him it was due to a lingering injury, but it is clear that is far from the truth. Kiffin then went on to say he called Clowney out in front of the entire defensive line room and Clowney did not give an answer.

His time in Cleveland is over.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: New top-5 order leads to huge QB-related trade

Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season did a major number on the top of the order of the 2023 NFL draft. The Houston Texans lost by winning, dropped from first to second after beating the Indianapolis Colts, and fired head coach Lovie Smith for good (or bad) measure. The Chicago Bears went from second to first after losing to the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals went from fourth to third after losing to the San Francisco 49ers, the Colts moved from fifth to fourth after that Texans loss, and the Seattle Seahawks moved from third to fifth by dint of the Denver Broncos (who traded that pick and others for Russell Wilson) beating the Los Angeles Chargers.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jefferson breaks another NFL record

Another game, another record set by Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. This time, it was for receptions in the first three years of his career. With a 23 yard reception in the first quarter, Jefferson passed New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas with his 322nd reception in the first three seasons of a NFL career.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers WR George Pickens on winning the game and missing the playoffs: 'It's like a birthday party without the cake'

One of the best stories of the 2022 season has been the remarkable impact rookie wide receiver George Pickens has had on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens propensity for highlight-reel-worthy catches is newsworthy and his future with quarterback Kenny Pickett looks bright. After the Steelers 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Lions absolutely crushed Aaron Rodgers with a hilarious mashup video after their win

The Detroit Lions went into Lambeau Field on Sunday night and kept Aaron Rodgers out of the playoffs with a 20-16 victory over the Packers which ended Green Bay’s season. Then a few moments after the game, the Lions’ social media team got its own win over the legendary quarterback when they posted a hilarious mashup video on TikTok that absolutely lit up Rodgers and the things he was saying leading up to this game as well as things he said recently in his career.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings Adam Thielen makes history in Week 18 vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen made history Sunday versus the Chicago Bears when he hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins early in the first quarter to put the Vikings up 6-0. The touchdown reception was Thielen’s 55th in his career. He has now tied former Washington player Hugh Taylor for the third-most receiving touchdowns by an undrafted player in NFL history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
253K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy