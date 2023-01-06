Jadeveon Clowney refused to play on first and second down vs. Ravens

The Cleveland Browns will not see Jadeveon Clowney in their uniforms ever again. As his status for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is in serious doubt after throwing a tantrum last night in a featured article with almost unbelievable quotes. As one could imagine, the coaching staff is getting lambasted with questions about it today after sending him home from practice.

Speaking to the media, defensive line coach Chris Kiffin confirmed parts of the story, specifically that Clowney refused to take the field on early downs against the Ravens. Kiffin stated Clowney told him it was due to a lingering injury, but it is clear that is far from the truth. Kiffin then went on to say he called Clowney out in front of the entire defensive line room and Clowney did not give an answer.

His time in Cleveland is over.