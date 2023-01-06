Browns rule out Jack Conklin, Isaiah Thomas vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns will not only be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney after his tantrum last night, but they will also miss right tackle Jack Conklin against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fresh off of an extension, the starting right tackle went down with an ankle injury in the win against the Washington Commanders. This is more than likely a precautionary matter for the player they have under contract for at least two more seasons. Rookie defensive end Isaiah Thomas will also miss this game in Pittsburgh.

Look for James Hudson to fill in at right tackle this Sunday, Alex Wright to man the starting defensive end position across from Myles Garrett, and for Chase Winovich to get plenty of reps off the bench as they will be thin at defensive end. Cornerback Denzel Ward has been listed as questionable.