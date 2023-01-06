ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Thanks to the resumption and adjustment of international flights and the upcoming Spring Festival, people's travel demand will be further released in early 2023, as they will go sightseeing, visit relatives and friends, or return home for a family reunion during the festival. China Eastern Airlines plans to arrange average daily flights of over 2,900 during Spring Festival travel rush.
The Guardian

What happens when a huge ship sinks? A step-by-step guide to averting disaster

At 3:24am in the Atlantic Ocean, a catastrophe unfolds across the moonlit waters. The MS Seascape – a 200-metre, six-storey cargo vessel carrying 4,000 new electric vehicles – is pushed by swells into a coral reef. The ship grinds to a sickening halt, begins listing violently to the side and capsizes on to the reef a few kilometres from port.

