Panthers Week 18 injury report: Brian Burns, D'Onta Foreman questionable vs. Saints

The Carolina Panthers may not be closing out the season with two of their brightest bright spots from the 2022 campaign.

On the final injury report ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, defensive end Brian Burns and running back D’Onta Foreman were listed as questionable. Interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters following practice that they will both be game-time decisions on Sunday.

Burns, after being added to the report on Thursday, did not participate in Friday’s session due to an ankle issue. The fourth-year pass rusher, who was selected as a Pro Bowl starter for the second straight season, has recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks.

Foreman (knee) was a limited participant on Friday. He leads the team with 846 rushing yards.

Here’s the final injury report for the season finale:

Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status

DT Matt Ioannidis Back DNP DNP DNP Questionable

TE Stephen Sullivan Elbow Limited Limited Full –

LB Chandler Wooten Ankle DNP Limited Full –

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe Hamstring Limited Limited Limited Questionable

DE Brian Burns Ankle Full DNP Questionable

RB D’Onta Foreman Knee Limited Questionable