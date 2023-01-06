Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Alice M. Love
Alice Marie Love, 67, of Crooksville peacefully died with her family by her side in the late morning hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on March 11, 1955, in Zanesville, a daughter to the late, Charles Sr. and Louis (Baldwin)...
WHIZ
Lela L. Sims
Lela Leona Sims, 89, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Willow Haven. She was born January 28, 1933, in Licking County to the late Edward Earl and Alma Alice Crawmer Lake. She graduated from Hanover High School and attended Bethesda School of Nursing. She was a member of Old Stone Church of Christ in Toboso and enjoyed reading, sewing, embroidery and playing the piano.
WHIZ
Dolores “Dee” Theisen
Dolores “Dee” Theisen was born on March 27, 1954 to Edwin and Gloria (Huey) Ripple in Zanesville, Ohio. She resided on “The Farm” at 4995 Stiers Lane with her partner of 25 years, Mike Jarrett. Dee was a generous, kind, selfless lady who never complained. She was a beautiful soul who had the unfailing ability to make everyone she encountered feel loved. Dee enjoyed the outdoors, dancing, playing cards, and going to the beach. However, what she enjoyed most was spending time with her family and friends and being on the farm. She is survived by her fiance Mike Jarrett; her siblings Diana (Gerald) Hayes and Danny (Carol) Ripple; her three daughters and three step-sons Treasa Himmelspach, Angela (Michael) Warren, and Missy (Kevin) Tyson, Shawn (Valerie) Jarrett, Stoney (Kristie) Jarrett, and Bobby (Brandi) Jarrett; her grandchildren Olivia (Brian), Tori (Billy), Chase (Ally), Audri (Kevin), Ariel (Christian), Slade (Brook), Seth, Logan, Lacey, Mathew, Jacob, Lilli, Jade, Hunter, and Saige; her great grandchildren Emmy, Piper, Sage, Ryder, Ayla, and Brax; her aunt Patty Huey; and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Gloria Ripple; her brother, David Ripple; her sister, Kay Williams; her nephew, Andrew Williams; and her nieces Devin Hager, Destiny Hankinson, Ana Zink, and Amara Ripple. Dolores Theisen was surrounded by family when she passed away on January 6, 2023. She will be forever remembered for her caring, giving nature and loving heart. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday January 10, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 11, 2023 with Lexi Theisen officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery with a reception to follow at Newton Township Fire Department 5490 Maysville Pike, Zanesville, Ohio.
WHIZ
Larry D. McPherson
Larry D. McPherson, 84, of Zanesville, passed away at 12:37 p.m. Sunday January 8, 2023 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. He was born on May 22, 1938 in Mt. Pleasant, Ohio, a son of the late Leroy F. and Mary Etta (Zinn) McPherson. He retired from AEP after 40 years of service. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran serving from 1958-1964. He is survived by his wife Sherry (Stitt) McPherson. One daughter Lori. Special grandson Eric. Two other grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son Larry McPherson II and thirteen siblings. Per Larry’s request, no services will be held at this time.
WHIZ
Dorothy Eleanor Slonaker
Dorothy Eleanor Slonaker, 91 of Zanesville, peacefully went to be with the Lord on January 7, 2023, at Altercare of Zanesville. She was born on January 4, 1932, in Millfield, Ohio, daughter of the late Worth Ray Peyatt and Cecil Hale. Dorothy was an in-home nurse for most of her life, in which she retired. While living in California, she ran a foster home of her own, where she fostered 12 boys. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, but above all, she enjoyed her time spent with her family.
WHIZ
Sarabelle Satterfield
Sarabelle Satterfield, 93 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on January 9, 2023. She was born on February 15, 1929, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Albert Cooperrider and Lulu Lanning. She was a graduate and Valedictorian of Glenford High, class of 1947. Sarabelle was a lifelong member of the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Zanesville, the Red Hats’ Society, served as an officer in LPNAO, and was a former Brownie Scout Troop Leader. She worked as an LPN at Good Samaritan Hospital and as a nighttime shift supervisor nurse at Sunnyview Nursing Home, where she retired. In her spare time, she enjoyed helping with Vacation Bible School, reading, traveling, fishing, gardening, and berry picking. She will be remembered for her quiet, nurturing demeanor and quick wit.
WHIZ
Philip I. Gill
Philip I. Gill of Foxfire Drive, Zanesville, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023, in Port Charlotte, Florida. Phil was born in Glenford, Perry County, Ohio, on August 22, 1940 to the late Vernon H. and Iva V. Armstrong Gill. Phil owned and retired from Philip Gill Excavating after 37 years. Before that he was a union member working road construction and building Ohio roads. Phil was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the Army from 1966 to 1968 and was honorably discharged. Phil was a 32nd degree member of the Masons. Phil loved farming, fishing, hunting, feeding and watching local birds, traveling and wintering in Florida. Phil was associated with FreedomCRY Church in Roseville, Ohio and Fort Ogden Baptist Church in Fort Ogden, Florida.
WHIZ
James “Greg” Simmons
James G. “Greg” Simmons age 65, of Caldwell, OH formerly of Monticello, IN passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 29, 1957 in Monticello, a son of the late James H. and Ellen R. Sharp Simmons. Greg loved the arts. He was...
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Mark Anthony
Mark Anthony Smith, 37, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Tuscon, AZ. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of Lloyd Michael Smith of Parkersburg and the late Monika (Webr) Mackinnon. Mark graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2003. He was a Tech Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
WHIZ
Edmund “Ed” Charles Bowman
Edmund “Ed” Charles Bowman, 94 of Zanesville died at 3:00 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born August 20, 1928 in Zanesville the son of James and Sylvia Brown Bowman. Ed was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, graduated...
WHIZ
Musician Nate Terry Performs Back at His Hometown
ZANESVILLE, OH – Musician Nate Terry visited his hometown to perform a concert at the Central Trinity United Methodist Church for the first time in almost 8 years. Nate Terry grew up in Muskingum County when he learned to play the piano and organ. His concert on January 8th was called “An Irregular Christmas”. Terry said he got the idea to write new arrangements of Christmas music in 2020 when COVID caused many families to celebrate Christmas differently, and he called it An Irregular Christmas.
WHIZ
MLK Jr Scholarship Fund Prayer Breakfast
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 29th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund Prayer Breakfast is quickly approaching and Muskingum County Community Foundation Director of Programs Beth Fox explained the significance of the event and discussed some of the details. “So this is our 29th year of helping with the...
WHIZ
The Ohio University in Zanesville will be Hosting an Application Completion Night
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Ohio University in Zanesville will be holding an application completion night. The event will be held Thursday, January 12th from 4 to 6pm at the OUZ campus. This application completion night is open to any student planning to enroll at any college or university for the fall of 2023.
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
Ohio wildlife agency appoints first female district manager
The Ohio Division of Wildlife has appointed its first female district manager.
WHIZ
2023 Chair-ity Auction Coming Soon to a Mall Near You
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Eastside Community Ministry is a local organization that assists low income and under-employed families by furnishing necessities that may otherwise be gone without. ECM Executive Director Jamie Trout announced that this year’s Chair-ity Auction will return to the Colony Square Mall 2 p.m. Friday, February 24.
Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
Huge rock lineup announced for return of Sonic Temple festival at Crew Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival” is coming back with a bang on Memorial Day weekend after a three-year hiatus. The mega rock festival is scheduled to return on May 25-28 with a plethora of shows at Historic Crew Stadium with headliners such as the Foo Fighters, KISS, Tool, and […]
WHIZ
Muskingum to Host Inaugural Indoor Track and Field Meet
NEW CONCORD, OH- There is groundbreaking news out of Muskingum University. This Saturday, the school is to host its first-ever indoor track and field meet in the Bullock Health and Wellness Complex. Muskingum University will host its first-ever indoor track and field meet in the Bullock Health and Wellness Complex...
614now.com
Mark Wahlberg’s brother is behind this Columbus restaurant, and you can meet him in person this week
The popular burger chain Wahlburgers opened its first Columbus location inside the Hollywood Casino Columbus last year. Next week, you’ll have a chance to meet one of the famous brothers behind the concept. Paul Wahlberg, who serves as the concept’s top chef, is stopping by the Columbus Wahlburgers on...
