Billy Jacob Snider, 88, of Scotts Hill, Tenn., passed away Sunday, Jan. 8 at AHC Westwood. He was born Dec. 23, 1934 in Henderson County. Billy was a 1953 graduate of Scotts Hill High School, a US Army veteran, a member of Scotts Hill Church of Christ, a member of Ebenezer Masonic Lodge and he was also a Shriner. Billy was very active in Scotts Hill city government where he had served as city councilman, vice mayor and mayor. He worked for Buck Lumber Company for 47 plus years before retiring.

SCOTTS HILL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO