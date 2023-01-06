Read full article on original website
Billy Jacob Snider
Billy Jacob Snider, 88, of Scotts Hill, Tenn., passed away Sunday, Jan. 8 at AHC Westwood. He was born Dec. 23, 1934 in Henderson County. Billy was a 1953 graduate of Scotts Hill High School, a US Army veteran, a member of Scotts Hill Church of Christ, a member of Ebenezer Masonic Lodge and he was also a Shriner. Billy was very active in Scotts Hill city government where he had served as city councilman, vice mayor and mayor. He worked for Buck Lumber Company for 47 plus years before retiring.
John C. Newman
John C. Newman, 78, of Decaturville, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 26, 2022 surrounded by his wife of 59 years Sue Potts Newman; niece, Robin Rainey; nephew, Donnie Newman; and sister-in-law, Martha Potts. He was born the sixth child to the late T. T. Newman and Lillian...
Probation check results in two arrests
Deputies with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office conducted a probation check on a residence in the Eagles Nest Lane community on Jan. 5, 2023 which resulted in the arrest of two individuals. As a result of the check, almost 80 grams of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia, resale bags...
Invitation to Bidders
Sealed bids will be received by the Decatur County Board of Education, Decaturville, Tennessee, until Wednesday, January 25 at 9:45 a.m. At this time, bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the office of the Director of Schools of Decatur County, Decaturville, Tennessee for the following items:. 1....
