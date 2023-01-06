ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sibling Rivalry! Darcey and Stacey Silva Get in ‘Worst Fight’ Ever in Season 4 Trailer

By Kayla Aldecoa
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
They’re back. 90 Day Fiancé siblings Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva are returning to TLC for season 4 of their spinoff reality series, Darcey & Stacey. Keep reading for everything we know about the upcoming season: cast, trailer, premiere date and more.

What Happened in the ‘Darcey & Stacey’ Season 4 Trailer?

Season 4 of the TLC series is shaping up to be the most dramatic season yet as the sisters start their new lives in Florida.

While Stacey and husband Florian Sukaj plan their extravagant wedding ceremony, the Albania native invites his best friend to visit in Miami. As it turns out, however, his bestie happened to be Darcey’s ex-fiancé, Georgi Rusev.

“In Miami, I no have nothing friends [sic],” Florian tells producers in a confessional. “Thank God, my best friend’s coming, Darcey’s ex, Georgi. She’s going to have a big motherf–king problem.”

Florian was clearly right about that, as Darcey is seen exploding on her ex during a night out before walking out of the lounge. The argument seemingly boiled over to the sisters’ relationship as the two were seen sitting down for coffee before Stacey stormed out.

“You’re still f–king miss innocent, aren’t you?” Darcey asked her sister, who responded by calling her twin “nasty.”

“I want nothing to do with you,” Stacey said as she walked out of the coffee shop. “This is the worst fight Darcey and I have ever had and I’m not sure what it’s going to take to move past this.”

It appears the two have since reconciled as Darcey stood beside her sister as she and Florian tied the knot in a lavish Connecticut wedding ceremony in November 2022.

Besides the sibling squabble, fans will watch as Darcey returns to the dating scene after meeting with a matchmaker in Miami.

“I’m looking forward to meeting these amazing men,” she confessed to producers. “Different types, different ages. But at the same time, it’s a little scary because this is my heart I’m putting on the line. But I have to face my fears, get back on that horse and freaking ride it.”

Who Is in the Returning Cast of ‘Darcey & Stacey’ Season 4?

Besides the twins and their significant others, fans have been previously introduced to Darcey and Stacey’s parents, Mike and Nancy Silva, as well as Darcey’s daughters, Aniko and Aspen Bollok. While it’s unclear if their family members will make appearances in the upcoming season, there will certainly be no shortage of drama.

When Does ‘Darcey & Stacey’ Season 4 Premiere?

The much-anticipated fourth season comes nearly one year after season 3 wrapped in March 2022. Season 4 premieres on TLC Monday, January 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related
In Touch Weekly

Find Out Which ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 Couples Are Still Together

Still together or split? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 brought the drama, and 90 Day Fiancé couples Kimberly “Kim” Menzies and Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh and Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween ended the show with cliffhangers in their story lines.
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’: Biggest Bombshells From Season 7 Tell-All

Several shocking moments took place during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After tell-all for season 7 ​on Sunday, January 1. During part 1 of the 4-part special, Angela Deem gave an update about her marriage to Michael Ilesanmi. Throughout season 7, fans watched the pair face several ups and downs as they tried to make their relationship work long-distance. The couple, who tied the knot in January 2020, hit a breaking point when Angela learned that Michael was cheating on her after she returned home from her trip to visit him in Nigeria.
GEORGIA STATE
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 4: Meet the Cast, Watch Trailer, Get Premiere Date

New year, new cast! 90 Day Fiancé fans will get to meet a whole new set of couples on the upcoming season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The show’s premise takes the original 90 Day Fiancé format and flips it on its head. Instead of couples made up of one American and one foreigner with the foreigner moving to the U.S. on a K-1 visa, the show will follow the Americans as they leave everything behind in the U.S. to move to a foreign country to be with the one they love.
In Touch Weekly

Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Veronica and Jamal Still Together? Relationship Status Update

90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez shocked fans after revealing she was dating fellow franchise costar, Kim Menzies’ son, Jamal Menzies, following her split from Justin Foster on season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life — but are they still together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Veronica and Jamal’s current relationship status.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Do ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Owe Money on Coyote Pass? Everything We Know About the Build Delay

Do the stars of Sister Wives owe money on their Coyote Pass property? Kody Brown purchased the land in 2018 for $820,000 with the intention of splitting the property in five parcels for him, his four wives and their children. Nearly five years later, the Brown family has yet to start building their new houses on the land. ​Keep scrolling to find out ​why there are delays in their building plans and how much they owe on Coyote Pass .
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Andrei Castravet and Wife Elizabeth Reveal Kids’ Giant Mess! See Photos Inside Home

The Christmas chaos! 90 Day Fiancé stars Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Castravet (née Potthast) took fans inside their messy house following the 2022 holiday festivities. “The morning after the Christmas party … ,” the Moldova native shared alongside a December 2022 Instagram Reel of the aftermath in the kid’s playroom. In the clip, Andrei spits out his coffee as he walks into the cluttered room and sees the mess that accumulated during the family Christmas gathering.
In Touch Weekly

Waving Goodbye to the Coast! What to Know About ‘Christina in the Country’ Season 1: Premiere, More

From the coast to the country! Christina Hall (née Haack) is one of HGTV’s most popular stars, given her success with shows like Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast. Now, the realtor and renovation expert is headed to the countryside in her latest series, Christina in the Country. Keep reading to find out everything to know about the new show, including the premiere date, the cast, details and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Enjoy Coffee Date in London After Watching Play: See Photo

Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, rang in the new year by taking in a play in London’s West End. The pair were photographed having a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal, who stars in the production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which Angie, 47, and Shiloh, 16, attended at the Almeida Theatre. The trio got together at the venue’s cafe afterward, where they looked engaged in conversation.
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Returns to Flagstaff After Not Celebrating Christmas With Kody

Settling back in. After spending the holiday season away from her ex-husband Kody Brown, Janelle Brown is back in Flagstaff, Arizona. Taking to social media to share her experience with the ongoing “travel drama” plaguing the United States, Janelle shared that her trip to North Carolina would be extended by a “few extra days,” letting her soak in the sun and time with her daughter, Madison Brown. Notably absent from her festivities was Kody, whom Janelle shares six children with.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa Enjoy Date Night Amid Split Rumors

90 Day Fiancé stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa seemingly enjoyed a date night together amid months of split speculation. The Samoa native, 27, took to Instagram to share that he and his wife were having dinner together on Friday, December 30. In the short Instagram Story, Asuelu and Kalani clinked their glasses as they enjoyed a night out without their kids.
CALIFORNIA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Teresa Giudice’s Husband Luis Ruelas Reacts to Fake Cartier Jewelry Accusations: ‘Focus Should Be Elsewhere’

Clapping back! Teresa Giudice‘s new husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, responded to accusations that he gifted his stepdaughters fake Cartier bracelets for Christmas. “I think in the spirit of what Christmas is really all about, peoples’ focus should be elsewhere and not on something silly like this,” he shared in a statement through his lawyer to Page Six on Thursday, December 29. “That being said, the girls are very happy with their bracelets and grateful to have received them.”
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

