ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

South Carolina congressional map deliberately hurt Black voters, judges rule

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUEWQ_0k5ymyfT00

Jan 6 (Reuters) - South Carolina's Republican-created congressional map deliberately split up Black neighborhoods in Charleston to diminish their voting power and must be redrawn, a three-judge federal panel ruled on Friday.

The Republican-controlled legislature adopted the map last year after the 2020 U.S. Census as part of the once-a-decade redistricting process that all states complete.

Friday's decision focused on the state's 1st congressional district, which has long been anchored in Charleston County.

In 2018, Joe Cunningham became the first Democrat to win the district in nearly four decades in what was widely seen as an upset victory. In 2020, Republican Nancy Mace beat Cunningham by just over 1 percentage point.

In redrawing the district last year, Republicans moved more than 30,000 Black residents in Charleston to the neighboring majority-Black 6th district, the court said, in a "stark racial gerrymander".

Mace coasted to re-election in November under the new lines, winning by 14 percentage points.

In a statement, the Republican speaker of the state House of Representatives, G. Murrell Smith, said he expects that lawmakers will appeal the decision.

"I maintain that the House drew maps without racial bias and in the best interest of all the people of this state," he said.

The judges – all three appointed by Democratic presidents – gave the state legislature until the end of March to submit a new map. No elections can take place in the 1st district until it has been redrawn, the panel said.

The lawsuit was brought by the state conference of the NAACP.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 54

NihilistSolitude
4d ago

I don't understand why judges like grouping district base on race, isn't that segregation? Shouldn't the district just be drawn based surrounding population local interest 🤔

Reply(21)
21
saltydog
4d ago

why can't they do away with district groups since it only works for the electoral college and is not in the best interest of all the people. Washington State would be Red if it wasn't for two districts in Seattle that controls the whole state.

Reply
6
Adam D. Goodman
4d ago

If this is true Republicans are doing them a huge favor. They cant vote for inflation, failing schools, and men using the women's bathroom

Reply(8)
9
Related
Government Technology

South Carolina Teachers Are Quitting in Record Numbers

(TNS) — South Carolina teachers are leaving the profession at record rates and there aren’t nearly enough recent college graduates to replace them. For years, state lawmakers have publicly grappled with how best to reverse, or at least stem, the growing tide of educator shortages, but simple fixes have proved elusive.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
RadarOnline

'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work

Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

New Texas property law gives elderly and disabled residents tax break

Elderly and disabled residents of the Lone Star State can enter the new year enjoying a property tax break given by a new law. Senate Bill 12, which went into effect at the start of 2023, will limit the amount of money in property taxes that school districts can impose on residents who are either at least 65 or are disabled. The bill already passed both the House and the Senate during the 2021 legislative session and was penned by Republican State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, according to CBS Austin.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Reuters

678K+
Followers
372K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy