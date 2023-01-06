Read full article on original website
Mark Wahlberg’s brother is behind this Columbus restaurant, and you can meet him in person this week
The popular burger chain Wahlburgers opened its first Columbus location inside the Hollywood Casino Columbus last year. Next week, you’ll have a chance to meet one of the famous brothers behind the concept. Paul Wahlberg, who serves as the concept’s top chef, is stopping by the Columbus Wahlburgers on...
columbusnavigator.com
This Southern Biscuit Restaurant Is Finally Open At Polaris
There’s a new biscuit joint in town. Maple Street Biscuit Company has finally opened at Polaris. The southern biscuit chain serves “serves brunch style comfort food with a modern twist” and after much anticipation, they opened the doors at 1310 Polaris Pkwy last week. I grew up...
Huge rock lineup announced for return of Sonic Temple festival at Crew Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival” is coming back with a bang on Memorial Day weekend after a three-year hiatus. The mega rock festival is scheduled to return on May 25-28 with a plethora of shows at Historic Crew Stadium with headliners such as the Foo Fighters, KISS, Tool, and […]
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Jeffrey and Joshua Tice
May 28, 2022 | Originally from West Virginia, Jeffrey Tice (on the right in the photo above) matched with Columbusite Joshua Hartley on Tinder in March 2018 while visiting a friend in the city. Jeffrey didn’t respond to Joshua’s initial message, because he didn’t want to pursue a long-distance relationship. However, on Christmas Day that same year, Joshua messaged Jeffrey again, and the pair had their first date four days later.
columbusmonthly.com
Wurst of Columbus: Explore the Offerings at three Local Shops Selling Housemade Sausage
Columbus has seen a butcher shop resurgence in recent years, namely with the arrival of the Butcher & Grocer in 2016 and the Hungarian Butcher last year. Compared to the 136-year-old German institution Thurn’s Specialty Meats, they may be new-school, but these shops are carrying on the Old World tradition of sausage-making. Here are some varieties you might find at each.
mycolumbuspower.com
Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest
The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest is Back!. Memorial Day weekend at Genoa Park enjoy and support hundreds of Black-owned businesses, and food trucks, along with family fun, great food, amazing music and celebrating the culture!. Win a family four-pack of early bird tickets text the keyword CULTUREFEST to...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Brittany’s Bites: English toffee pie
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1/3 cup caramel ice cream topping, plus more for drizzling. 1 8 oz. container creamy frozen whipped topping, thawed. Spread caramel topping in bottom of cookie crust. Whisk together milk and pudding mix. Let stand for five minutes. Fold in whipped topping. Stir in toffee...
WSYX ABC6
Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
614now.com
German Village-area restaurant and bar permanently shutters
Just like that, a German Village-area bar and restaurant is no more. According to a statement posted to its Facebook page late last week, JimmyLuka’s Bar & Deli has closed. “BREAKING NEWS – as of FRIDAY Jimmyluka’s is retired….!!!. “We are so humbled by all the...
columbusmonthly.com
2022 Spring, Summer Home Sales Show a Strong Luxury Real Estate Market
By the end of summer, home prices in Columbus were up 4 percent compared to last year. Even though the top sales in the region continue to skyrocket, the median range of all houses sold is $260,000, according to statistics from Redfin. The luxury real estate market remains healthy as is evident from a sampling of purchases in the latter half of 2022 listed below.
cwcolumbus.com
Father using pain of daughter's death to help other grieving families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Burying a child is a pain no parent should have to endure. One father knows the heartache all too well. After losing his young daughter in an accident involving a 4-wheeler, Cecil Hicks was broken, but he took that darkness and turned it into light for other families trying to make it through.
Record-Herald
Longtime hairstylist celebrates retirement
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — December 31 marked the last day of business for one of the community’s staples, Cindy’s Hair Creations, owned by Cindy Lemaster. For 56 years, Lemaster has worked a fulfilling and memorable career in the cosmetology industry. She started her journey in 1966, earning...
NBC4 Columbus
Chick-fil-A could be coming to Worthington
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Worthington could be gaining a Chick-fil-A and losing a longtime Italian restaurant. According to an application filed with the city of Worthington, the Atlanta-based fast food chain plans to acquire the 2.3-acre lot at 60 E. Wilson Bridge Road, which was home to a Buca di Beppo restaurant since 2001. The chain plans to demolish the existing restaurant and build a new location of its own, according to the application.
CPH identifies 42 Columbus neighborhoods with a food imbalance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community gardens, mobile fresh produce trucks, farmers markets, more full-service grocery stores. These are just some of the options communities are turning to as a way to combat food imbalance where they live. Columbus Public Health identified 42 neighborhoods where a food imbalance exists. Places like...
Columbus withdraws some liquor license objections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Council is making changes to its list of liquor license renewal objections. The Columbus City Attorney’s Office said the list is made up of bars with violent histories or other safety issues. Last month, council sent 12 new objections to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control. On Monday, members […]
cwcolumbus.com
Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the well-known and rapidly expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio supermarket location in New Albany, according to the company's website.
Man dead in Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting on the east side of Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 1600 block of Oak Street near East Market just after 9 a.m. in the Franklin Park neighborhood and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who […]
Wife shoots husband in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
