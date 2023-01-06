Read full article on original website
Burger Battle Review: Fernson’s ‘Big Zing’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
What’s This Sculpture In The Empire Mall In Sioux Falls?
My wife and I were in the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls recently and saw this interesting sculpture. Our curiosity was piqued so we walked over to have a closer look. The sculpture features 250 cell phones. A sign said these phones represent the number of drivers who were killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in 2021.
dakotanewsnow.com
Minervas named the restaurant of the year
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls icon Minervas has been honored as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Restaurant of the Year. The award is presented each year to a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere. The award was officially presented at the Association’s annual meeting and awards reception on Jan. 9 in Pierre.
KELOLAND TV
Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
Check Out This Stunning Drone Footage Of Snowy Sioux Falls
It's no secret the Sioux Empire saw record amounts of snow last week to ring in the New Year. Some might actually nickname the city "Snow Falls." Bad joke but you get the point!. Seeing snow pile up in our streets and driveways is not the most pleasant thing to...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
KELOLAND TV
View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
Sioux Falls Placing Residents on Pothole Patrol
How about the size of some of these potholes or should I say moon craters on Sioux Falls city streets right now?. Frightening is the only way to properly describe them. They are big, they are nasty, and they are just about everywhere on most of the well-traveled Sioux Falls city streets at the moment.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
What Is the MLK Day of Service ‘Pad Party’ All About?
Yes, there really is a party and its goal is to relieve "period poverty" for low-income and homeless women. To that end, for 13 years a small group of women have made this their mission and have been remarkably successful due to tremendous community support. This year in addition to requests for women's personal hygiene and incontinence products, cash donations are being highlighted.
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
KELOLAND TV
SDSU ‘championship baby’ born in Brookings hospital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — She’s called the “Championship Baby” by the staff at Brookings Health System. Bailey was born just as the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits became the FCS national football champions on Jan. 8, the health system said in a news release. She is the daughter of Shelby and Kelin Rang of Estelline.
southdakotasearchlight.com
Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program
A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
KELOLAND TV
Is fast or slow better for driving over potholes?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is a rough ride across many paved streets these past few weeks, especially in Sioux Falls as snow, ice and plowing have all combined to gouge out deep, jagged holes and crevices in the city streets. Hitting these holes, especially at driving speed,...
siouxfallschamber.com
Scott Family honored as 2023 farm family of the year
Jordan Scott grew up in farming, but it has only been his full-time job for the last seven years. Jordan and his wife, Samantha, and two sons, Lincoln, 3, and Dane, 1, have been named the Farm Family of the Year for 2023. They were selected for the honor by the Agribusiness Division Advisory Council of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.
siouxfalls.business
Harrisburgers to reopen under new ownership
Harrisburgers is getting a new owner. Dean Marshall, owner of The Big Orange Truck, is buying the Harrisburg restaurant, which closed Dec. 30. “I am making a menu right now as we speak,” said Marshall, who lives in Harrisburg. “I’m not keeping anything the way we had it. I’m going to do it my way because I’m a little different.”
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 8th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy a day of free winter outdoor fun during Frosty Frolics in Sioux Falls. Activities wrap up today with a Snowman Hunt starting at 1 p.m. from Pasley Park to Spencer Park. That’s followed by K9 Root Beer Keg Races at Spencer Dog Park starting at 3:30 p.m. There are also free skate rentals at all city outdoor rinks.
KELOLAND TV
Wind will pick up across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
Puppy stolen in the middle of the night from Sioux Falls pet shop
A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies.
