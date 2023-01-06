Read full article on original website
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
agupdate.com
Midwest families blaze through whiteout conditions, -50 wind chills to save cattle
Fighting through whiteout conditions and relentless, swirling -50 degree wind chills at few days before Christmas, a South Dakota couple worked on horseback to trail their cattle home after the wind pushed their cattle 12 miles away from home. Isaac and Jerylin Dahlman raise a herd of about 500 Angus-cross...
KELOLAND TV
How new South Dakotans are coping with harsh 1st winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more than three feet of snow across much of KELOLAND this winter, the continued snowfall is wearing down even life-long South Dakotans. And it’s a harsh welcome for many people who are new to the state. “Is there a trick I’m missing...
Check Out This Stunning Drone Footage Of Snowy Sioux Falls
It's no secret the Sioux Empire saw record amounts of snow last week to ring in the New Year. Some might actually nickname the city "Snow Falls." Bad joke but you get the point!. Seeing snow pile up in our streets and driveways is not the most pleasant thing to...
Where Do Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Rank for Toxic Co-workers?
Depending on where you work, your co-workers (or at least certain ones) either make going to the office a walk in the park or a stroll through the gates of hell. It's gotten so bad that a recent Zippia survey found that more than half (57%) of workers in America have considered quitting their job because of a bad or difficult co-worker, and more than a quarter (29%) have followed through and resigned.
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Falls Landing Bar & Grill
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Sioux Falls ‘Media One FunSki 2023′ Is January 20th and 21st
One of the most anticipated events of the winter months here in Sioux Falls is scheduled to hit the slopes of Great Bear Ski Valley later this month. It's the Media One FunSki. A 2-day outdoor event all about raising money to benefit Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety (formerly Children’s Inn).
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
Viral Video Shows 10 Reasons Why Everyone is Moving to South Dakota
People are moving to South Dakota in droves and the state's population is expected to continue to rise in the new year. In a new video that's already amassed nearly half a million views, one YouTuber gives the top ten biggest reasons why people are packing their bags and moving to the Mount Rushmore State in record numbers.
What You Shouldn’t Forget If Getting Married in South Dakota Or Minnesota
When the answer is YES, the planning begins almost immediately. Weddings can be a lot of work, but with the proper planning and organization, your most special day should go smoothly. It's been a long time since I saw my future bride walk down the aisle, but as a couple,...
KELOLAND TV
How are pheasants, birds coping in the snow, cold?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Songbirds may be shivering and pheasants may be searching for cover as they cope with the winter weather that started in early December in South Dakota. Several inches of snow fell in parts of the state on Dec. 8. On Dec. 12, portions of...
voiceofalexandria.com
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
Some Crazy Snow Storm Videos From South Dakota
Over the last few weeks, the state of South Dakota has seen some crazy snow storms and some unprecedented snow land in the 605. Some took out their cameras and documented the crazy snow storms throughout the state of South Dakota. Take a look at all the different places that...
KELOLAND TV
Older people moving to SD, United Van Lines says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to United Van Lines data analysis, South Dakota ranked 8th in growth in terms of more people moving in than moving out. The state’s estimated population grew from 896,164 in July 2021 to 909,824 in July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
boreal.org
Longer-term forecast: Will Minnesota stay stormy? Cold or mild?
It is not common that every single long-range model agrees on much, but they do all agree on a warmer than normal January which seems to fit considering our pattern so far and what the models are pointing at for the next 7-10 days. To read the full story, visit...
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
Taxes You’ll Pay on Mega Millions Jackpot in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
Let yourself dream for just a second... It's Tuesday night (January 10) and as you clutch your Mega Millions ticket in your hand you watch as all six of your numbers are drawn. Congratulations! You've just won $1.1 billion - which is the fifth-biggest jackpot in U.S. history. That's the...
Burger Battle Review: Fernson’s ‘Big Zing’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
