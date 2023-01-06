ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

gophersports.com

Zumwinkle Nets 100th Career Goal in Win over New Hampshire

MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 4/5 Gopher Women's hockey team skated to an 8-1 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats on the final day of the East/West Showcase at the Ridder Arena on Saturday afternoon. Catie Skaja scored for the second consecutive game to give Minnesota (16-3-2) the lead just...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Fall in Conference Opener to Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. - The No. 8 University of Minnesota wrestling program suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon, as they fell to Northwestern by a score 18-11 inside Welsh-Ryan Arena. The story of the dual was the swing matches, as Northwestern won five of the six ranked...
EVANSTON, IL
gophersports.com

Border Battle Up Next For Women's Hoops

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (8-7, 1-3 B1G) is back in action on Sunday at 3 p.m., against Wisconsin (4-11, 0-4 B1G) at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. The game is scheduled to be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
MADISON, WI
gophersports.com

Gophers Begin 2023 Season With Success at Best of Minnesota Meet

The University of Minnesota women's gymnastics opened their 2023 season with success, defeating Gustavus, Hamline and Winona State at Maturi Pavilion on Friday night. The Gophers finished with a final team score of 196.075, ahead of Gustavus' 181.075, Winona State's 180.900 and Hamline's 179.675. Quotable. "What a great way to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Fall in Overtime to Nebraska

Jamison Battle led Minnesota with 20 points and Dawson Garcia recorded his first double-double of the season with 19 points and 15 rebounds, but the Gophers came up just short in overtime, as Nebraska escaped with an 81-79 win at Williams Arena Saturday afternoon. Four Minnesota players reached double figures...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Heise Nets Second Straight Hat Trick in Win over Merrimack

MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 4/5 Gopher Women's hockey team opened the second half of the 2022-23 season with a dominant 9-2 win over the Merrimack College Warriors in the East/West Showcase at the Ridder Arena on Friday evening. Minnesota (15-3-2) dominated from the start, as they outshot the Warriors...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Basketball News Top Girls Teams Update

Minnesota Basketball News girls Top 20 in each class of 2023 had a few changes. Most notably Mayer Lutheran now sits on top in Class 1A. Top team in Class 2A Providence Academy, Class 3A Benilde-St. Margaret's, Class 4A Hopkins. The poll was released before Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart defeated Hayfield in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

MBBN New Boys Class 1A and 2A Top Teams

Minnesota Basketball News first rankings in 2023 had a number of changes following some holiday tournament action. New Class 1A #1 is New Life Academy after they defeated Cherry. Cass Lake-Bena jumped to #2 dropping two-time defending State Champion Hayfield to #4. Goodhue is #6, Mankato Loyola #9, Lyle-Pacelli #12.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Have You Jumped on This Minnesota Craze Yet?

We were away from the St. Cloud area for about 10 years. Occupational hazard of the radio biz. When we came back, some of our friends introduced us to the game of Carbles. I had never heard of it before. But it kind of reminded me of the game Aggravation. That, mixed with the game Sorry and maybe a little Chinese Checkers (can you even say that anymore?)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Ely Echo

Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers weekly report

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports time was spent checking ice fishing and spearing activity on Rainy Lake, with some fish being caught. Snowmobile activity is picking up in the area, but trails need more snow as it doesn’t take long for trails to get washed out. Enforcement action was taken for fishing license and snowmobile registration issues.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?

I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

WOW! Minnesota Airline Offering Flights for Just $39

Go ahead, rub your eyes to make sure you read that right, I'll wait. This is no joke. One Minnesota Airline is offering the cheapest flights imaginable, but these prices won't be around forever. Sun Country Airlines offers flights to a number of hubs around the country, but its flight...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

What Are the Odds Minnesota Experiences a Polar Vortex This Winter?

We might already have over 40 inches of snow, but winter is just starting. We had some brutally cold temperatures already in December of 2022, and luckily January is off to a mild start (at least temperature-wise.) In years past mid-late January has brought us long stretches of bitter cold, below-zero temperatures. And February hasn't been much better.
MINNESOTA STATE

