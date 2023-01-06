Read full article on original website
gophersports.com
Zumwinkle Nets 100th Career Goal in Win over New Hampshire
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 4/5 Gopher Women's hockey team skated to an 8-1 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats on the final day of the East/West Showcase at the Ridder Arena on Saturday afternoon. Catie Skaja scored for the second consecutive game to give Minnesota (16-3-2) the lead just...
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall in Conference Opener to Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. - The No. 8 University of Minnesota wrestling program suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon, as they fell to Northwestern by a score 18-11 inside Welsh-Ryan Arena. The story of the dual was the swing matches, as Northwestern won five of the six ranked...
gophersports.com
Border Battle Up Next For Women's Hoops
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (8-7, 1-3 B1G) is back in action on Sunday at 3 p.m., against Wisconsin (4-11, 0-4 B1G) at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. The game is scheduled to be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Gophers Begin 2023 Season With Success at Best of Minnesota Meet
The University of Minnesota women's gymnastics opened their 2023 season with success, defeating Gustavus, Hamline and Winona State at Maturi Pavilion on Friday night. The Gophers finished with a final team score of 196.075, ahead of Gustavus' 181.075, Winona State's 180.900 and Hamline's 179.675. Quotable. "What a great way to...
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall in Overtime to Nebraska
Jamison Battle led Minnesota with 20 points and Dawson Garcia recorded his first double-double of the season with 19 points and 15 rebounds, but the Gophers came up just short in overtime, as Nebraska escaped with an 81-79 win at Williams Arena Saturday afternoon. Four Minnesota players reached double figures...
gophersports.com
Heise Nets Second Straight Hat Trick in Win over Merrimack
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 4/5 Gopher Women's hockey team opened the second half of the 2022-23 season with a dominant 9-2 win over the Merrimack College Warriors in the East/West Showcase at the Ridder Arena on Friday evening. Minnesota (15-3-2) dominated from the start, as they outshot the Warriors...
Minnesota Basketball News Top Girls Teams Update
Minnesota Basketball News girls Top 20 in each class of 2023 had a few changes. Most notably Mayer Lutheran now sits on top in Class 1A. Top team in Class 2A Providence Academy, Class 3A Benilde-St. Margaret's, Class 4A Hopkins. The poll was released before Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart defeated Hayfield in...
MBBN New Boys Class 1A and 2A Top Teams
Minnesota Basketball News first rankings in 2023 had a number of changes following some holiday tournament action. New Class 1A #1 is New Life Academy after they defeated Cherry. Cass Lake-Bena jumped to #2 dropping two-time defending State Champion Hayfield to #4. Goodhue is #6, Mankato Loyola #9, Lyle-Pacelli #12.
Have You Jumped on This Minnesota Craze Yet?
We were away from the St. Cloud area for about 10 years. Occupational hazard of the radio biz. When we came back, some of our friends introduced us to the game of Carbles. I had never heard of it before. But it kind of reminded me of the game Aggravation. That, mixed with the game Sorry and maybe a little Chinese Checkers (can you even say that anymore?)
Another Reason to Hate Minnesota Winters: Snow Fleas Are Here
If you love winter because "It's cold, but that kills all the bugs," and you think all this new snow keeps you especially bug-free... you need to know something. It's all lies, Minnesota!. Sorry, There Are Winter Bugs In Minnesota. I could have gone my entire life not learning this,...
krforadio.com
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
Small Minnesota City Has the Most Mispronounced Name in the U.S.
There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not just...
Ely Echo
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers weekly report
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports time was spent checking ice fishing and spearing activity on Rainy Lake, with some fish being caught. Snowmobile activity is picking up in the area, but trails need more snow as it doesn’t take long for trails to get washed out. Enforcement action was taken for fishing license and snowmobile registration issues.
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
PEE-EW! These are the Three Smelliest Towns in Minnesota
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes has some of the most beautiful and majestic spots to call home in the entire United States. Anyone who lives in the Boundary Waters area can attest to that. But it's also home to a few notable exceptions, that for one reason or another,...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
WTIP
DNR finalizes wolf management plan, learn what it means for deer and moose in northern Minnesota
After a lengthy process, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has updated and finalized the 2001 wolf management plan. The plan was released towards the end of December 2022 and will guide wolf management in Minnesota for the next ten years. The updated wolf management plan provides a historical...
Three $1 million lottery tickets remain unclaimed in Minnesota
Are you in possession of a million-dollar lottery ticket?. As customers feverishly buy tickets for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, the Minnesota Lottery says there are three people in Minnesota that have yet to claim a seven-figure prize. One of the $1 million prizes is from the...
WOW! Minnesota Airline Offering Flights for Just $39
Go ahead, rub your eyes to make sure you read that right, I'll wait. This is no joke. One Minnesota Airline is offering the cheapest flights imaginable, but these prices won't be around forever. Sun Country Airlines offers flights to a number of hubs around the country, but its flight...
What Are the Odds Minnesota Experiences a Polar Vortex This Winter?
We might already have over 40 inches of snow, but winter is just starting. We had some brutally cold temperatures already in December of 2022, and luckily January is off to a mild start (at least temperature-wise.) In years past mid-late January has brought us long stretches of bitter cold, below-zero temperatures. And February hasn't been much better.
