Pilot Mountain, NC

Mount Airy News

Hounds rally from 10-point deficit to beat Cards in OT

Bella Hutchens, seen here scoring a fast-break layup for East Surry, posted a double-double against North Surry with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Sadie Badgett (5) shoots a contested layup for North Surry. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News. East Surry’s Addie Phipps (33) finishes off a backdoor cut...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

East Surry falls to No. 6 South Stokes

Cardinal Luke Brown (20) draws a blocking foul late in the fourth quarter. East Surry’s Jordan Davis (14) floats through the air as he attempts to shoot around South Stokes’ Barry Hairston Jr. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News. Brett Clayton (5) looks for a Cardinal teammate...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Mount Airy News

Collins, Greer lead Vikings past Bears

DANBURY — Strong performances from North Stokes’ Samuel Collins and Will Greer led the Vikings over Mount Airy on Jan. 6. Collins scored 22 points and Will Greer had a big game with 16 points and 12 rebounds as North Stokes defeated Mount Airy 71-47. North Stokes, ranked No. 4 in the 1A West in the NCHSAA RPI rankings, improves to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference game.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

No. 1 Cardinals steamroll Sauras

Merry Parker Boaz (5) rises above a pair of South Stokes defenders to score for East Surry. East Surry’s Addie Phipps (33) finishes with her left hand after driving through a sea of Saura defenders. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News. East Surry’s Bella Hutchens (24) goes up...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy drops conference game to North Stokes

DANBURY — Despite a game-high 27 points from Mount Airy senior Morgan Mayfield, North Stokes was able to stave off a fourth quarter comeback and win 46-41 on Jan. 6. The win broke North Stokes’ 39-game losing streak against Mount Airy that dated back to the 2004-05 season.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
qcitymetro.com

NC A&T names former All-Pro NFL linebacker as new football head coach

North Carolina A&T State University (NC A&T) named Vincent Brown, a former All-Pro linebacker, as the new head coach of the NC A&T football program. Brown, 57, takes over as the school’s 22nd head coach after the school parted ways with Sam Washington in December. He is the third in the last five years.
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Earnhardt Jr., Harvick part of new ownership group buying late-model racing series CARS Tour

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A group of notable NASCAR drivers and team owners have joined forces to purchase the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, a late-model racing series. NASCAR Hall of Famer and JR Motorsports co-founder Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick, former driver Jeff Burton, and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks announced their acquisition of the series on Monday.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
SALISBURY, NC
WRAL News

NC twin brothers, 75, go viral on TikTok for their dance moves

STATESVILLE, N.C. — At 75 years old, they're a dancing duo. People around the world are following these TikTok famous dancing twins online and falling in love with them. Dwayne and Wayne Haneline grew up in Iredell County and as teenagers formed a band called the R-Dells. At 15, they were practically famous from their hit record, Drag Race.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s Rice Toyota announces name change

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro […]
GREENSBORO, NC
860wacb.com

Double Fatality Reported In Ashe County On Thursday

JEFFERSON – On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 9:10 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Ashe County on US 88 near Roe Hunt Road. A 2013 Ford Focus was traveling west NC 88, ran off the road to the right, and collided with a tree.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

