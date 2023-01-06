Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Hounds rally from 10-point deficit to beat Cards in OT
Bella Hutchens, seen here scoring a fast-break layup for East Surry, posted a double-double against North Surry with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Sadie Badgett (5) shoots a contested layup for North Surry. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News. East Surry’s Addie Phipps (33) finishes off a backdoor cut...
Mount Airy News
East Surry falls to No. 6 South Stokes
Cardinal Luke Brown (20) draws a blocking foul late in the fourth quarter. East Surry’s Jordan Davis (14) floats through the air as he attempts to shoot around South Stokes’ Barry Hairston Jr. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News. Brett Clayton (5) looks for a Cardinal teammate...
Mount Airy News
Collins, Greer lead Vikings past Bears
DANBURY — Strong performances from North Stokes’ Samuel Collins and Will Greer led the Vikings over Mount Airy on Jan. 6. Collins scored 22 points and Will Greer had a big game with 16 points and 12 rebounds as North Stokes defeated Mount Airy 71-47. North Stokes, ranked No. 4 in the 1A West in the NCHSAA RPI rankings, improves to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference game.
Mount Airy News
No. 1 Cardinals steamroll Sauras
Merry Parker Boaz (5) rises above a pair of South Stokes defenders to score for East Surry. East Surry’s Addie Phipps (33) finishes with her left hand after driving through a sea of Saura defenders. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News. East Surry’s Bella Hutchens (24) goes up...
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy drops conference game to North Stokes
DANBURY — Despite a game-high 27 points from Mount Airy senior Morgan Mayfield, North Stokes was able to stave off a fourth quarter comeback and win 46-41 on Jan. 6. The win broke North Stokes’ 39-game losing streak against Mount Airy that dated back to the 2004-05 season.
qcitymetro.com
NC A&T names former All-Pro NFL linebacker as new football head coach
North Carolina A&T State University (NC A&T) named Vincent Brown, a former All-Pro linebacker, as the new head coach of the NC A&T football program. Brown, 57, takes over as the school’s 22nd head coach after the school parted ways with Sam Washington in December. He is the third in the last five years.
Earnhardt Jr., Harvick part of new ownership group buying late-model racing series CARS Tour
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A group of notable NASCAR drivers and team owners have joined forces to purchase the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, a late-model racing series. NASCAR Hall of Famer and JR Motorsports co-founder Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick, former driver Jeff Burton, and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks announced their acquisition of the series on Monday.
North Carolina Man 'Dropped To The Floor' After Massive Lottery Win
He couldn't believe his luck when his wife told him he won.
WBTV
Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
NC twin brothers, 75, go viral on TikTok for their dance moves
STATESVILLE, N.C. — At 75 years old, they're a dancing duo. People around the world are following these TikTok famous dancing twins online and falling in love with them. Dwayne and Wayne Haneline grew up in Iredell County and as teenagers formed a band called the R-Dells. At 15, they were practically famous from their hit record, Drag Race.
Greensboro’s Rice Toyota announces name change
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro […]
Fans rejoice! NC’s Cheerwine Festival is back
The city first hosted the festival in 2017 to line up with the soft drink’s 100th anniversary. Organizers say the festival has boosted the city’s economy by millions of dollars.
860wacb.com
Double Fatality Reported In Ashe County On Thursday
JEFFERSON – On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 9:10 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Ashe County on US 88 near Roe Hunt Road. A 2013 Ford Focus was traveling west NC 88, ran off the road to the right, and collided with a tree.
School delays due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surry County and Mount Airy City Schools are operating on a two-hour delay due to potential black ice on the road. School districts are announcing a change of plans for Monday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions.
It's showtime! High Point couple to be featured on HGTV show
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Kyle Hill and his wife Audrey love to work with their hands. The couple is the owner of Hillbuildit Creations in High Point. “You guys pick out the colors, you pick out the type of wood, the dimensions and we custom build it to your liking,” Kyle Hill said.
Fire rips through abandoned education building in Salisbury, firefighters say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A five-alarm ripped through an abandoned building in Salisbury Saturday night, firefighters said. The Churchland Fire Department said it was assisting Rowan units in East Spencer at the old Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on North Long Street just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday. WCNC Charlotte has reached...
2 kids among 3 killed in wreck on Highway NC 109, NCSHP says
Investigators say that a Toyota 4 Runner Sport Utility Vehicle was traveling south on NC 109 while a Chrysler passenger vehicle and a Chevrolet SUV were traveling north on NC 109.
Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
WXII 12
Salem Parkway crash in Kernersville cause extensive delays Tuesday morning
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Previous coverage: A crash has impacted several lanes on Salem Parkway in Forsyth County for the Tuesday morning drive. It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the eastbound direction (also known as Highway 421 South) near South Bunker Hill Road. One of...
22 drug dealers arrested in massive North Carolina round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
