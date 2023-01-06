ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Gary police names interim chief from ISP partnership

By Christine Flores, Andrew Smith
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvAB2_0k5yfyuw00

GARY, Ind. — Indiana State Police Maj. Jerry Williams has been named interim police chief for the Gary Police Department.

Since April 2022, ISP has been working with the city after Gary Mayor Jerome Prince brought them in. Williams has already been working with the department since then.

Indiana State Police have been studying the department and made improvement recommendations. They were then proposed as ordinances to the city council on a number of issues, like police discipline.

The effort was estimated to last 90 days, but it went on for more than 120 days.

“We will continue to work alongside and support Chief Jerry Williams and his administration as we have with his predecessors,” Prince said. “I will continue to offer any and all resources of the ISP to Chief Williams as he works to move this proud agency forward, creating new cornerstones for the future of this department and its service to the citizens of Gary.”

During that time, a committee was formed to help find a police chief. Three candidates were proposed as a result. However, Prince feels the study of the department must continue before a permanent decision is made.

2 Gary police officers injured when driver running from officer crashes into them

“This has never happened in the history of ISP,” Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter said. “It was the right thing to do because our work is not done.”

When asked if he would like to become the permanent police chief, Williams said “only time will tell.”

Prince said the guidance and insight from Williams have been “extremely appreciated.”

“We have an opportunity here to continue to grow,” Williams said. “I’m confident because I’ve learned from every one of you that I’ve had an opportunity to come across here in my career and particularly here in the last eight months that that is totally possible.”

Williams said he is focused on tackling the number of issues he’s taken on during the study, which includes community engagement.

“To create a clean slate with all of the staff within the Gary PD, literally give everyone an opportunity for professional advancement throughout the police department and become part of the police department’s future,” Williams said.

WGN News

WGN News

