chautauquatoday.com
Rosas Pleased with Hochul's State of the State Proposals
Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas feels that overall, Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State Address "went well." WDOE News reached out to Rosas after Hochul delivered her message in Albany on Tuesday. He spoke about the New York Housing Compact, her strategy to build 800,000 new homes over the next decade to address the state's housing crisis. Rosas think it's something that could benefit the City of Dunkirk and other communities in Chautauqua County...
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia trustees vote to abolish government post
Fredonia village trustees held their first meeting of 2023, and re-appointed several officials and employees for the coming year. But trustees during the session held Monday evening also eliminated a position. The Board voted 5-0 to abolished the position of Personnel Specialist. Trustee Jon Espersen sponsored the walk-on resolution that abolished the position that was created in April 2021, saying that other positions in village government could handle the functions...
jamestowngazette.com
Foster Parents Needed in Chautauqua County
Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services. The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services’ Home Finding Team will host a Foster Parent Open House on Thursday, January 12, 2023. For convenience, the Department will offer an in-person session and a virtual session. The in-person session will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Cassadaga campus of Park United Methodist Church located at 25 Maple Ave. in Cassadaga, N.Y. Attendees should enter through the side door. The virtual session will take place from 7 to 8 p.m.
erienewsnow.com
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
chautauquatoday.com
Olean man faces drug possession charge
An Olean man is facing drug possession charge after a report of a person slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot in the town of Little Valley. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 10 pm Friday and located 27-year-old Logan Shearer in the vehicle. The Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by the State Police. Shearer was taken into custody without incident and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and vehicle and traffic offenses. He was processed and released on appearance ticket. He's due back in Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
Judge Allows Buffalo Man To Avoid Prison, Gives Probation For Fatal Shooting
A Buffalo man who fatally shot another man was only sentenced to probation for the shooting death. People have received jail time for lesser crimes (see some of the judge's rulings below), but this man was just given a sentence on probation for killing a man. If I was a family member of the deceased man I would be horrified by the sentence.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Woman Pleads Guilty to Selling Fentanyl That Led to Death
A Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with a fentanyl sale that led to a death in March 2020. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Tuesday that 28-year-old Alisha Centi entered her plea to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
8th person accused of looting during Buffalo blizzard
Buffalo Police says they have us so far made 21 arrests in connection with alleged looting during the storm. More arrests are expected.
DA: shocked, not surprised by blizzard looting
During the December blizzard, roughly two dozen people were arrested on charges of looting. Erie County’s top prosecutor says he’s shocked but not surprised
wesb.com
Structure Fire on Loomis St in Ripley
A structure fire was reported on 12 Loomis Street in Ripley this morning. Ripley fire department would later request assistance from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Team to conduct an origin and cause investigation. It was determined the fire was caused by the unsafe use of a...
Town of Ellicott looking for missing teen
The Town of Ellicott is located in Falconer, just northeast of Jamestown.
Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
chautauquatoday.com
Mayville Man Faces Criminal Mischief and Tampering Charges in Jamestown Disturbance
A Mayville man has been charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 3rd-degree criminal tampering following an investigation into a disturbance at an address on Jamestown's south side on Thursday. Jamestown Police were called to the scene shortly after 7:15 PM and learned that 39-year-old Joshua Erhard had allegedly pulled the door off a victim's residence by hooking it up with chains and his pickup truck. Erhard fled the scene before officers arrived. City police were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, who located the pickup truck in the Mayville area. Erhard was located and taken into custody at about 10:00 PM. Officers were also advised that the pickup truck got stuck in a wet yard during the incident and sprayed mud all over a nearby house. Erhard was released with an appearance ticket after getting booked on the charges.
wesb.com
Olean Resident Charged with Menacing
An Olean resident was charged after an incident Friday morning. Olean Police charged 44-year-old Tasheen Robinson with menacing. Robinson was held pending arraignment.
JUST IN: Fire In The Southtowns, Multiple Crews Responding
There is a house fire that has multiple agencies responding in the Southtowns. The call came out early Tuesday morning. Crews are currently still attempting to extinguish the flames. We will posy updates as they roll in. West Falls | 09:19 | Erie Co. | Colden/East Aurora/Hillcrest/South Wales & Orchard...
Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested after an early morning raid on Jan. 4. At about 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4, narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Route 5 in Dunkirk, […]
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
Teen sentenced for bringing loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus
The district attorney's office announced that a 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to five years of probation for bringing a loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
Buffalo VA nurses say hospital wasn’t prepared for blizzard
At the Buffalo VA, NNU represents more than 400 registered nurses.
