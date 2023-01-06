Read full article on original website
Game of the Night Preview - North Carolina at Virginia
North Carolina travels to Virginia on Tuesday in the 247Sports Game of the Night. Both teams come into the game tied at 3-2 in ACC play while Virginia is 11-3 overall and North Carolina 11-5. The Tar Heels are looking for their first true road win of the season and...
Tony Bennett to Virginia freshman Isaac McKneely: 'Take the parking brake off'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Isaac McKneely continues to improve game-by-game, gaining confidence each time he steps onto the court in a Virginia uniform. Last weekend the UVA first yer shot 5-for-7 from the three allowing McKneely to join quite the elite group - he is now only one of two other freshmen in Virginia program history to net 22 threes in his first 14 games as a Wahoo.
Game thread: North Carolina vs. No. 13 Virginia men's basketball
Greg Gantt seizing his opportunity with NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- If you stay ready, you don't have to get ready. Greg Gantt has been ready for his opportunity for a while, and he's finally getting a chance to shine. During his first 47 games with NC State, Gantt played a grand total of 61 minutes with five points, 16 rebounds, two steals, one block and two assists. That was due, in large part, to the fact that he hasn't been healthy enough to play, dealing with nagging injuries that carried over from practice last fall and then early on this season. He had only played in five games this season, never totaling more than 14 minutes.
