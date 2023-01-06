A few weeks ago, I wrote an article outlining how the market fooled investors two times based upon recent economic reports:. Now, I want you to take a moment and think about the main highs and lows we have struck over the last two months. The low struck on October 13 was a spike down and strong reversal which began a two-month rally after the publishing of a CPI report that was lower than expected, which took everyone by surprise when we ended that day hugely positive. Herein the market fooled you once.

16 HOURS AGO