U.S. Stocks Rally After Early Uncertainty, Close On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - After swinging between gains and losses till a little past noon, U.S. stocks climbed higher and settled on a firm note on Tuesday. Optimism surrounding China's reopening helped offset concerns about interest rates. Although China's decision to reopen its businesses has raised some optimism about the growth prospects...
FOREX-Dollar treads water near 7-month lows ahead of U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The dollar was rangebound on Tuesday, hovering around its weakest level in seven months versus the euro and a group of other major currencies, as traders awaited U.S. inflation data later this week to help firm up interest rate hike expectations. The euro EUR=EBS...
5 Trends That Will Ensure the Crypto Market Bounces Back Better Than Before

In the cryptosphere, if 2021 was the “Roaring 20’s,” 2022 felt a little bit too much like the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis. Between Terra, FTX, and the steep plummet of Bitcoin’s price, this last year has been more of a free fall than a roller coaster for crypto—and there’s still no end in sight.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?

There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks

Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think

It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
Time to Buy These 2 Financial Lending Stocks?

The consumer lending space had been very intriguing in recent years with LendingTree TREE reaching an all-time high in July 2019. Newer companies like LendingClub LC were hoping to follow LendingTree’s momentum. However, fast forward to 2023 and many of these equities have fallen sharply and given back tons...
European Stocks Close Lower As Rate Hike Concerns Resurface

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed lower on Tuesday as concerns about interest rate hikes resurfaced after some Fed officials said the U.S. central bank needs to raise interest rate beyond 5% and hold it at higher levels for a longer duration in order to rein in inflation. San Francisco Fed...
Sentiment Speaks: Market Makes Fools out of Investors yet Again

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article outlining how the market fooled investors two times based upon recent economic reports:. Now, I want you to take a moment and think about the main highs and lows we have struck over the last two months. The low struck on October 13 was a spike down and strong reversal which began a two-month rally after the publishing of a CPI report that was lower than expected, which took everyone by surprise when we ended that day hugely positive. Herein the market fooled you once.
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month

Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock Down 83% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

When it comes to successful investing, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class by himself. The so-called "Oracle of Omaha" has reigned over the company for more than 50 years, building a track record that's unmatched. Since he took the helm of the conglomerate in 1965, its stock has risen more than 20% annually and has surged a mind-boggling 3,641,613% in total.
Why You Should Hold Discover Financial (DFS) in Your Portfolio

Discover Financial Services DFS remains well-poised for growth on the back of improved net interest income, strong segmental performances and a strong financial position. Discover Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. The stock has gained 4.4% in the past six months against the industry’s 5.6% decline. The...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Why Tesla Stock Started the Week With a Pop

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares jumped to start this week's trading after a weak start to the year. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, the stock was higher by 7% so far today, but that still hasn't gotten it into the green for 2023. Much of Tesla's trading last week was focused...
3 Tech Titans Worth Owning in 2023 (and Beyond)

Last year was hard for most investors as the S&P 500 fell more than 19%. But chin up: Historically, the stock market rarely has multiple consecutive down years. That doesn't guarantee prosperity in 2023, but it could make now a good time to start buying quality stocks that the broader market declines have pushed to bargain-basement prices.
Financial Sector Update for 01/10/2023: FRBK, CG, FG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently 0.28% lower. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.80%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was unchanged. Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) was slipping past 5% after...

