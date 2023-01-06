Read full article on original website
U.S. Stocks Rally After Early Uncertainty, Close On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - After swinging between gains and losses till a little past noon, U.S. stocks climbed higher and settled on a firm note on Tuesday. Optimism surrounding China's reopening helped offset concerns about interest rates. Although China's decision to reopen its businesses has raised some optimism about the growth prospects...
FOREX-Dollar treads water near 7-month lows ahead of U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The dollar was rangebound on Tuesday, hovering around its weakest level in seven months versus the euro and a group of other major currencies, as traders awaited U.S. inflation data later this week to help firm up interest rate hike expectations. The euro EUR=EBS...
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
5 Trends That Will Ensure the Crypto Market Bounces Back Better Than Before
In the cryptosphere, if 2021 was the “Roaring 20’s,” 2022 felt a little bit too much like the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis. Between Terra, FTX, and the steep plummet of Bitcoin’s price, this last year has been more of a free fall than a roller coaster for crypto—and there’s still no end in sight.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
Time to Buy These 2 Financial Lending Stocks?
The consumer lending space had been very intriguing in recent years with LendingTree TREE reaching an all-time high in July 2019. Newer companies like LendingClub LC were hoping to follow LendingTree’s momentum. However, fast forward to 2023 and many of these equities have fallen sharply and given back tons...
European Stocks Close Lower As Rate Hike Concerns Resurface
(RTTNews) - European stocks closed lower on Tuesday as concerns about interest rate hikes resurfaced after some Fed officials said the U.S. central bank needs to raise interest rate beyond 5% and hold it at higher levels for a longer duration in order to rein in inflation. San Francisco Fed...
Sentiment Speaks: Market Makes Fools out of Investors yet Again
A few weeks ago, I wrote an article outlining how the market fooled investors two times based upon recent economic reports:. Now, I want you to take a moment and think about the main highs and lows we have struck over the last two months. The low struck on October 13 was a spike down and strong reversal which began a two-month rally after the publishing of a CPI report that was lower than expected, which took everyone by surprise when we ended that day hugely positive. Herein the market fooled you once.
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
Microsoft's $10 Billion Investment in OpenAI: How it Could Impact the AI Industry and Stock Value
Microsoft (US:MSFT) is exploring a significant investment in OpenAI, the wildly popular ChatGPT app creator. The $10 billion deal, which includes contributions from other venture firms, would put OpenAI's valuation at a whopping $29 billion, the website Semafor reported on Tuesday. As outlined, the deal would give Microsoft the majority...
1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock Down 83% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
When it comes to successful investing, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class by himself. The so-called "Oracle of Omaha" has reigned over the company for more than 50 years, building a track record that's unmatched. Since he took the helm of the conglomerate in 1965, its stock has risen more than 20% annually and has surged a mind-boggling 3,641,613% in total.
5 Popular Dividends That Could Be Cut in '23 (You Likely Hold at Least One)
Hands up if you've been caught out by a snap dividend cut. Then you know the sickening feeling as investors dump the stock, tanking its price on the way out. The result? A shriveled income stream and a crushed share price. It's a story I fear we're going to hear...
Why You Should Hold Discover Financial (DFS) in Your Portfolio
Discover Financial Services DFS remains well-poised for growth on the back of improved net interest income, strong segmental performances and a strong financial position. Discover Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. The stock has gained 4.4% in the past six months against the industry’s 5.6% decline. The...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Why Tesla Stock Started the Week With a Pop
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares jumped to start this week's trading after a weak start to the year. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, the stock was higher by 7% so far today, but that still hasn't gotten it into the green for 2023. Much of Tesla's trading last week was focused...
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Waste Management, off about 4% and shares of Republic Services off about 3.2% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas...
3 Tech Titans Worth Owning in 2023 (and Beyond)
Last year was hard for most investors as the S&P 500 fell more than 19%. But chin up: Historically, the stock market rarely has multiple consecutive down years. That doesn't guarantee prosperity in 2023, but it could make now a good time to start buying quality stocks that the broader market declines have pushed to bargain-basement prices.
Financial Sector Update for 01/10/2023: FRBK, CG, FG, XLF, FAS, FAZ
Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently 0.28% lower. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.80%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was unchanged. Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) was slipping past 5% after...
