Effect of Adjuvant Chemotherapy on Survival in Patients With Resected Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma After Multiagent Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy
In a retrospective matched-cohort study reported in JAMA Oncology, Sugawara et al found that receipt of adjuvant chemotherapy improved survival vs no adjuvant chemotherapy in patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma who received curative-intent surgery following multiagent neoadjuvant chemotherapy. Study Details. The analysis used data from the National Cancer Database on patients...
Study Investigates Burden of Cervical Cancer Among Patients Aged 65 and Older
Researchers discovered that a significant number of patients aged 65 years and older may be facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and disease-related mortality—despite U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines recommending that most patients stop screening for cervical cancer at age 65, according to a new study published by Cooley et al in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.
Adagrasib With or Without Cetuximab in Previously Treated Patients With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer and a KRAS G12C Mutation
In the phase I/II KRYSTAL-1 trial reported in The New England Journal of Medicine, Rona Yaeger, MD, and colleagues found that the KRAS G12C inhibitor adagrasib showed activity alone and in combination with cetuximab in heavily pretreated patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and mutated KRAS G12C. As stated by the...
Delaying Antibiotics May Not Affect Overall Survival Among Inpatients With Cancer Who Have Neutropenic Fever
Among inpatients with cancer who have neutropenic fever, delaying antibiotic treatment past 60 minutes from the time of fever detection may not reduce the short-term chance of overall survival, according to a new study published by Villars et al in the American Journal of Medical Quality. Background. Neutropenia—a condition that...
