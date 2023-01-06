ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effect of Adjuvant Chemotherapy on Survival in Patients With Resected Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma After Multiagent Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy

In a retrospective matched-cohort study reported in JAMA Oncology, Sugawara et al found that receipt of adjuvant chemotherapy improved survival vs no adjuvant chemotherapy in patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma who received curative-intent surgery following multiagent neoadjuvant chemotherapy. Study Details. The analysis used data from the National Cancer Database on patients...
Study Investigates Burden of Cervical Cancer Among Patients Aged 65 and Older

Researchers discovered that a significant number of patients aged 65 years and older may be facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and disease-related mortality—despite U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines recommending that most patients stop screening for cervical cancer at age 65, according to a new study published by Cooley et al in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.
