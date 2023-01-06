Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Crews battle large fire at Sherman apartment complex
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Crews are working a large fire at an apartment complex in Downtown Sherman Monday afternoon. The call went out around 1:30 p.m. of a fire at the Southgate Apartments in the 900 block of South Travis Street. A News 12 crew at the scene reports multiple...
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
CW33
North Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming Mega Millions win just before ticket expires
DALLAS (KDAF) — Luka Doncic dribbles, he shoots, the buzzer sounds but it goes in; there’s nothing like watching NBA superstars win games with a buzzer-beater, but there’s another buzzer-beater situation connected to a North Texan winning some serious cash from the Texas Lottery. When you buy...
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home
Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.
KXII.com
Three injured in Bryan County crash
MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash in Bryan County Wednesday afternoon. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on US-70 and Leavenworth Trail just after 4 p.m. According to troopers, a pickup northbound on Leavenworth ran a stop sign and was struck by an eastbound...
Investigation underway after child dies at Medical City Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plano police are investigating the death of a child who was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment Sunday night.At approximately 11:26 p.m. Jan. 8, police were sent to Medical City Plano after a child died. Officials said a parent brought the child to the hospital for medical treatment; However, despite lifesaving efforts, the child passed away. Their identity has not been released at this time. The manner or cause of death is currently unknown, but police do not believe there is any danger to the public.This remains an ongoing investigation.
KOCO
Lone Grove Schools mourns death of high school student involved in December crash
LONE GROVE, Okla. — Lone Grove Schools is mourning the death of a high school student who was involved in a crash in December. "Our school received information from the family today that she has passed away," Lone Grove Schools officials posted to social media. "Please pray for the family, our school and community as we work together to cope with this loss."
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil Rights
Allen ISD confirmed that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district.Photo byFeliphe SchiarollionUnsplash. The Allen Independent School District (ISD) in Texas is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year. CBS DFW reports the complaint was filed by Karen Mayer Cunningham, a nationally recognized special education advocate, on behalf of a student with special needs and his mother, Christina Cabral. Cabral claims that her son's special needs are not being adequately met by the school district. Her son, Nicolas, has TAR syndrome, a condition that causes him to be missing all of his arm bones and knee joints. As a result, he requires support when walking and is at risk of brain hemorrhaging and internal bleeding if he falls due to his low platelets.
KTEN.com
Body discovered at Ardmore park
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A body was discovered Thursday at Ardmore Regional Park. Police believe no foul play was involved. The name of the deceased was not released. Authorities said the remains will undergo an autopsy by the medical examiner.
Allen ISD confirms it's under federal investigation
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Allen ISD confirmed today that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The school district said that the complaint was filed with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which is just now beginning its investigation into the matter. The district said it disputes the claims, they "are without merit, and all procedures were followed in accordance with the law." Regardless, they continued, they intend to fully cooperate with the OCR.On Dec 27, 2022, a spokesperson with the Dyslexia St. Louis: Learning & Advocacy...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Donkey Rescue Needs Adoptions
The Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue in Celina had a busy end-of-year season, taking in 65 donkeys and mules last month alone. With 30 acres, the Celina property holds over 90 animals now. Founder of Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue, Karla Vargas, told NBC that she feels like donkeys are...
ketr.org
Driver dies in two-vehicle accident on I-30 near Caddo Mills
In Hunt County, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident early Thursday morning on Interstate 30 near Caddo Mills. The incident happened on westbound I-30 near the intersection with FM 1903. That’s the intersection where there are several gas stations and a travel center. A DPS spokesman says a blue Nissan Versa struck a tractor-trailer from behind. The driver of the truck was unharmed but the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were released.
fox4news.com
Gun seized from staff member at Wylie High School
WYLIE, Texas - Wylie police said a school resource officers seized a firearm from a staff member at Wylie High School Thursday afternoon. A non-teaching staff member self-reported the incident. She told police that she forgot the gun was in her purse and it fell out while she was on campus, before later locking it up in her car.
Allen ISD parent says school district isn't accommodating son's special needs
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen ISD confirmed Thursday that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The investigation into the school district involves a student with special needs, whose mom says they are not being met."Nicolas just turned five and he was born with a condition called TAR syndrome," said his mom, Christina Cabral. "For Nicolas.. he's actually missing all of his arm bones and his knee joints as well." Cabral says for Nicolas to walk, "He needs a lot of support as he gets around because he's unsteady." "When...
dfwscanner.net
One killed, one badly hurt in crash near Denton
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash near Denton. On Sunday afternoon at 2:59pm, emergency responders from Krum and Denton County were dispatched to a crash at Farm to Market Road 1173 and Lovers Lane Road. Authorities say the driver of a pickup truck was...
fox4news.com
Father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney identified
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police have identified the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death Friday. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond Sunday afternoon. He remains hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police. Police said Subramanian...
fox4news.com
Neighbor recalls 'heartbreaking' scene in McKinney where police say father stabbed son to death
MCKINNEY, Texas - A McKinney father is facing a capital murder charge after his son was found dead with multiple stab wounds. It happened Friday afternoon in a neighborhood near Highway 380 and Custer Road. McKinney Police Department investigators are working to find out why a father reportedly stabbed his...
