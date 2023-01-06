ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Asiana Grand Buffet announces plans to close

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After 18 years of business, Asiana Grand Buffet says it will permanently close at the end of the month. The well-known restaurant and buffet, located on Hendersonville Road in Asheville, said in a Facebook post that it will close its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Community Reparations Commission may tweak project funding process

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Community Reparations Commission is looking at changing how projects selected for funding are chosen. New commission manager Christine Edwards delivered a power-point presentation during a meeting Monday, showing the group her plan to organize proposals. Each would get a number and have information on where it's potentially worked elsewhere. Key factors include the ability to execute the project and the impact Black communities.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville City officials are set to share a timeline of events that led to a massive water outage on Tuesday. Assistant City Manager Ben Woody will share the timeline, as well as details regarding the Water Department’s response to the water crisis during the Asheville City Council meeting Tuesday night.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Why are there purple lights along a local interstate?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A News 13 viewer is curious about why some lights along Interstate 40 don't look like the others. "What's going on with these purple street lights?" a viewer named Monty wanted to know. It’s not every day that you run into purple street lights like...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

High School Round Up, January 10th 2023

Arden — (WLOS) Asheville 54, McDowell 47 (F) Avery County 66, Owen 44 (F) Brevard 70, Patton 18 (F) East Rutherford 68, R-S Central 3 (F) Franklin 41, West Henderson 33 (F) ---FHS: Tori Ensley 17pts 5reb 5stls, Cali Queen 15pts 5reb 3stls, Avery Moffitt 4pts 6reb 2stls. ---WHHS:...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Wanted: Man charged with breaking into occupied home

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking the public for help locating a burglary suspect. In a social media post, the department said on Tuesday they're searching for 43-year-old Thomas Matthew Orr, who has an an open warrant for First-Degree Burglary. His charges are related to an incident where an occupied home on Flint Street was broken into on Jan. 5, 2023, police say.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County school board to consider resolution calling for control of calendar

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Board of Education will consider a resolution calling for local control of the school calendar this week. Right now, state law mandates that school start no earlier than the Monday closest to August 26 and the end date is no later than the Friday closest to June 11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy