WLOS.com
Asiana Grand Buffet announces plans to close
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After 18 years of business, Asiana Grand Buffet says it will permanently close at the end of the month. The well-known restaurant and buffet, located on Hendersonville Road in Asheville, said in a Facebook post that it will close its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
WLOS.com
Folks from near and far flock to home of 'Chicken Man' for prized poultry
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Along a black paved road in one Henderson County neighborhood sits a home with im-‘peck’-able character. From the front, it might not look like much, but when people take a step in the back yard – they’ll see, or hear, what’s happening.
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
WLOS.com
Community Reparations Commission may tweak project funding process
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Community Reparations Commission is looking at changing how projects selected for funding are chosen. New commission manager Christine Edwards delivered a power-point presentation during a meeting Monday, showing the group her plan to organize proposals. Each would get a number and have information on where it's potentially worked elsewhere. Key factors include the ability to execute the project and the impact Black communities.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville City officials are set to share a timeline of events that led to a massive water outage on Tuesday. Assistant City Manager Ben Woody will share the timeline, as well as details regarding the Water Department’s response to the water crisis during the Asheville City Council meeting Tuesday night.
WLOS.com
Why are there purple lights along a local interstate?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A News 13 viewer is curious about why some lights along Interstate 40 don't look like the others. "What's going on with these purple street lights?" a viewer named Monty wanted to know. It’s not every day that you run into purple street lights like...
WLOS.com
Asheville turns to independent review committee to investigate recent water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council officially established an independent review committee Tuesday night to look into what caused recent water outages and what needs to happen to prevent them from happening again. Thousands of customers were without water from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4, when the southern...
WLOS.com
Asheville's water crisis to be discussed at Tuesday's council meeting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council is going to be briefed during Tuesday's meeting on the recent water crisis that left thousands without water for more than a week. Assistant city manager Ben Woody will have a timeline of events that led to water outages, as well as...
WLOS.com
Resilience of rivercane: Efforts underway to restore plant that provides flood buffer
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Efforts are ongoing to restore rivercane along Western North Carolina rivers. It's faced challenges from people cutting it down and from major flooding not too long ago. But the plant has dual importance. Native rivercane plays an important role both to Cherokee heritage and...
WLOS.com
Transylvania County commissioners vote 5-1 to build courthouse off Morris Road
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County commissioners took another step toward building a new courthouse. In a 5-1 vote, commissioners voted to build it off Morris Road near the sheriff's office and emergency services headquarters. The most recent cost estimate is $44 million. But that was from March of...
WLOS.com
Henderson County property eyed for shooting range becomes protected game lands
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A community effort has helped turn land in southern Henderson County that was slated to be a gun range into protected game lands. The property was originally supposed to be part of a new law enforcement training facility, but when neighbors learned of the plan, they contacted Conserving Carolina.
WLOS.com
Opioid funds: Take the survey, help Buncombe leaders decide how to spend the money
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is conducting a survey about how to use millions of dollars in opioid settlement money. The county will receive $16 million over an 18-year period. The money can be used for various strategies, including early intervention, post overdose response teams and re-entry programs.
WLOS.com
Up for vote: Plan for installing cameras across city to 'deter criminal activity' proposed
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Real Time Intelligence Center could be expanding with a new partnership in the works with the City of Asheville. An interlocal agreement between BCSO and the city is now awaiting city council approval. The agreement would give...
WLOS.com
AVL vs. Turo: Airport says in suit that car-share company not permitted to operate in NC
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has filed a lawsuit against a ride-share business, saying it is not permitted to do business anywhere in North Carolina. The lawsuit against peer-to-peer carsharing company Turo. The San Francisco-based company allows private car owners to rent out their vehicles via an...
WLOS.com
High School Round Up, January 10th 2023
Arden — (WLOS) Asheville 54, McDowell 47 (F) Avery County 66, Owen 44 (F) Brevard 70, Patton 18 (F) East Rutherford 68, R-S Central 3 (F) Franklin 41, West Henderson 33 (F) ---FHS: Tori Ensley 17pts 5reb 5stls, Cali Queen 15pts 5reb 3stls, Avery Moffitt 4pts 6reb 2stls. ---WHHS:...
WLOS.com
Haywood County Schools face low savings account, look for ways to replenish
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Haywood County School district goes through an audit every year. The one that just finished cautions the district’s savings account or general fund balance is getting low and could yield impacts. Now, school officials are looking for ways to replenish the district's...
WLOS.com
Holidays, cold weather, new variant create surge in COVID cases, WNC doctor says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to spread across Western North Carolina, which is contributing to backups in local hospitals. AdventHealth's Dr. Teresa Herbert said the new COVID variant is only part of the problem. "The COVID numbers in the community remain high. This...
WLOS.com
Henderson County to start school year on Aug.14, two weeks earlier than state law allows
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Board of Education approved what is technically an unlawful calendar for the 2023-24 school year. In a 4-3 vote, board members set a start date for the upcoming school year as Aug. 14, two weeks earlier than what the state law allows.
WLOS.com
Wanted: Man charged with breaking into occupied home
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking the public for help locating a burglary suspect. In a social media post, the department said on Tuesday they're searching for 43-year-old Thomas Matthew Orr, who has an an open warrant for First-Degree Burglary. His charges are related to an incident where an occupied home on Flint Street was broken into on Jan. 5, 2023, police say.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County school board to consider resolution calling for control of calendar
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Board of Education will consider a resolution calling for local control of the school calendar this week. Right now, state law mandates that school start no earlier than the Monday closest to August 26 and the end date is no later than the Friday closest to June 11.
