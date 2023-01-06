Read full article on original website
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes
Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Republican Bid to Defend Trump Immigration Rule
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency. The justices turned away an appeal by 14...
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Head of Florida Democrats Resigns After Disastrous Midterms
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Florida Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous midterm election in the onetime battleground state. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a whopping 20 points and the GOP flipped two key counties, including the once-Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade. In announcing his...
GOP Opens Long-Promised Investigation Into Biden Family
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Wednesday opened their long-promised investigation into President Joe Biden and his family, wielding the power of their new majority to demand information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives as they laid the groundwork for public hearings. “Now that Democrats no longer...
Illinois Bans Semiautomatic Gun Sales, Legal Challenge Expected
(Reuters) - Illinois has banned the sale of many common kinds of semiautomatic guns with immediate effect in response to a massacre at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park last year and other mass shootings. The new law, which Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed on Tuesday evening, bans selling...
Janet Yellen Is Staying Put to Oversee Billions in Climate Spending
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is digging in to oversee billions of dollars in federal climate and infrastructure spending that she believes will transform the economy, close associates say, defying demands from Republicans to step down. Yellen's oversight of about $270 billion in tax credits for electric...
EU Envoy Hails Ukraine's Moves to Reform Judiciary
KYIV (Reuters) - The European Union's ambassador to Ukraine said on Tuesday Kyiv was close to reaching a milestone in reform of its court system, an important step before starting accession talks with the 27-member bloc. Ambassador Matti Maasikas welcomed the expected appointment this week of eight new members of...
Turkey Using Courts, Laws to Target Dissent Ahead of Votes-Human Rights Watch
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan's government has cracked down more aggressively on dissent and political opponents ahead of Turkish elections with censorship and prison sentences, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday. Presidential and parliamentary elections are set for no later than mid-June but Erdogan has said they could come...
U.S. First Lady Had All Cancerous Tissue Removed After Surgery - White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden had all cancerous tissue removed after spending hours at a military hospital on Wednesday for outpatient surgery, the White House said. "All cancerous tissue was successfully removed and the margins were clear of any residual skin cancer cells," White House physician Kevin...
U.S. Watchdog Accuses Rep. George Santos of Breaking Campaign Finance Laws
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal watchdog on Monday accused newly elected Republican U.S. Representative George Santos of breaking campaign finance laws by concealing funding sources and using donor money to pay rent on his personal residence. The Campaign Legal Center, a non-partisan government watchdog, made the complaint in a filing...
Trump Ally Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed by Federal Prosecutors -Source
(Reuters) -Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who helped to amplify former President Donald Trump's false claims about widespread fraud in the 2020 election, has been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors seeking documents about payments he received from Trump or his presidential campaign, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
U.S. Interior Department Names Elizabeth Klein to Oversee Offshore Energy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department on Tuesday named Elizabeth Klein, a lawyer who worked in the Obama and Clinton administrations, to head the bureau that oversees offshore oil, gas and wind development. Klein will take over for the current head of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Amanda...
Commentary: The Fight for American Democracy Is Here
Jan. 6 is etched in our nation’s history. Wherever you stand on the political spectrum, the day is full of meaning. This month, we reflect on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In some ways, the world has changed since that momentous day, but in many ways, it hasn’t changed at all – again, often a matter of your political perspective.
Feds Propose 'Student Loan Safety Net' Alongside Forgiveness
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is moving forward with a proposal that would lower student debt payments for millions of Americans now and in the future, offering a new route to repay federal loans under far more generous terms. President Joe Biden announced the repayment plan in August,...
