Tyla

Woman texts dead sister's number and receives cruel text back

A grieving woman was left upset after receiving an 'insensitive' response to a heartfelt message she had sent to her late sister's phone. TikToker Faith Sidman took to the platform to share her experience after losing her sister two years prior, with a post showing how she continued to text her number as her own way of staying in touch with her loved one.
Distractify

TikToker Says Customer Tried Returning Lottery Scratch Card Because They Didn’t Win

If you feel as if you have too much love for humanity a good remedy for that may be to work in customer service for a little bit. There's something about dealing with people's unreasonable requests, demands, and strange entitlements that will have you wondering why in the world there isn't some kind of test or permit handed out to folks to allow them to have children.
TechCrunch

Tinder and other Match dating apps will offer in-app tips on avoiding romance scams

Tinder and French online dating app Meetic will prompt users with in-app messages with tips and common behaviors to watch out for. Suggestions include making sure potential matches have their profile picture verified, video chatting with them before meeting in person and learning how to recognize scammer red flags. Meanwhile,...
Distractify

Man Shares Hilarious ID He’s Had for Years, Internet Can’t Believe the DMV Let Him Keep It

There's something inherently gratifying about trolling the Department of Motor Vehicles, and there are several reasons why this is the case. The first is the arbitrarily senseless rules the agency forces customers to adhere to. For instance, if you're renewing your license in person because it's expired, the DMV doesn't allow you to use an expired license as a form of ID.
Vice

‘Luck Be a Landlord’ Designer’s Anti-Capitalist Game Is a Success. He Still Hates Capitalism

In 2021, Luck be a Landlord designer Dan DiIorio had what every upstart game creator hopes for: a hit. People wanted to play—and pay for—his game. But as I previously reported, DiIorio was forced to delay a patch for his roguelike deckbuilder about earning "rent money to defeat capitalism" because he couldn’t get ADHD medication, and it’s “nearly impossible” for him to write code without it. Two years later, with Luck be a Landlord having left Early Access last week, DiIorio’s life has changed, and he no longer worries about rent.
intheknow.com

Woman shares the rules she doesn’t ‘regret’ for online dating

A woman on Reddit shared a list of things she doesn’t regret doing while dating, and people had a lot to say in the comments. The Reddit user took to the platform’s “Dating Advice” subreddit to post her personal list of dating dos and don’ts, tallying a total of 17 rules she keeps for herself when dating. Many of the rules were safety-driven, while others aimed to keep herself and her dates honest.

