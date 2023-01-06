ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anson Record

Thomas Mills | Burning Down the House

By Thomas Mills Politics NC
Anson Record
Anson Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fmacv_0k5yaSlB00

Hold tight. Wait ’til the party’s over. Hold tight. We’re in for nasty weather. There has got to be a way. Burning down the house. “ - David Byrne, describing yesterday’s Speaker votes.

I had more fun watching Republicans prove their incompetence yesterday. Kevin McCarthy may be the most hapless politician of our time. This is the second time that he’s thought he would be Speaker. Last time, an alleged affair with North Carolina Congresswoman Renee Ellmers helped derail his bid. This time, the grifter Congressman Dan Bishop from Charlotte is one of the 20 holdouts keeping McCarthy away from the gavel. Another North Carolina Member of Congress, Patrick McHenry, has been floated as a possible alternative.

One Republican described the GOP’s failed attempt to elect a new Speaker of the House as a “s***show.” That’s a pretty accurate description of the state of the whole party. They showed us what happens when a major political party refuses to hold accountable the grifters, conspiracy theorists, and misanthropes in their midst.

The seeds of yesterday’s debacle were sown decades ago with Nixon’s Southern Strategy and they sprouted with the Tea Party during Barack Obama’s first term. The movement claimed to be about lower taxes and less government but it was infused with racists, charlatans, and tinfoil hat-wearing extremists. Instead of policing them, the GOP embraced them, defending them against charges of bigotry and extremism. Emboldened, they grew in power until they nominated one their own for president.

During four years of lying, graft, empowering fascists, and, finally, attempting to incite a coup, Republicans in Congress and their allies in conservative media never once held Donald Trump accountable. They refused to be the check on power that the Constitution demands. Now that Trump has been exposed and the American people have seen through the charade, the GOP is stuck with the corruption and extremism the party nurtured.

As Mona Charen writes at the Bulwark, “The battle unfolding over the speakership is not between the extremists and the establishment. It’s between two camps of extremists.” On policy, McCarthy has been with the Freedom Caucus right down the line. But he knows better and they don’t, so they don’t trust him.

Now, McCarthy lacks the trust of anybody. He put politics above the wellbeing of the country. He told people what they wanted to hear. And he made a bad bet on Donald Trump. He’s facing the consequences of his actions and those of his party.

Earlier this week, I predicted McCarthy would become speaker after an ugly fight. Now, I’m second guessing that prediction. The opposition is locked in and doesn’t appear willing to budge. Republicans will likely need to find an alternative. Last time that happened, we ended up with Paul Ryan, one of the most unsuccessful speakers in modern history. Good luck to a party that has set itself on fire.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia. While Fox News dubbed him Read more... The post Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos

Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Kevin McCarthy’s Loyalty to Trump Got Him Nothing

High-level politics is fundamentally about dealmaking. You can’t succeed as anything more than a back-bencher if you aren’t willing to make a deal with almost anyone on almost anything. In Faust, a deal with the devil is fatal; on Capitol Hill, it’s how you survive. But those...
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker Battle Shows Newt Gingrich’s GOP Is Truly Dead

You can tell how bad it’s gotten for the GOP when Newt Gingrich rails against the hardliners for disrupting the leadership. The former House Speaker was once the GOP’s biggest disrupter. Running against party insiders and ousting the entrenched GOP leadership was how he got to the top.Now he’s sounding the alarm about the GOP’s self-inflicted wounds, calling the battle to elect the House’s party leader Kevin McCarthy “a fight between a handful of people and the entire rest of the conference. And they are saying they have the right to screw up everything,” he told Fox News. “These five...
WASHINGTON STATE
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
GEORGIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Ex-Capitol police chief claims Pelosi chose ‘optics’ Jan. 6

(NewsNation) — Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund had a number of criticisms about outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the committee investigating the Jan.6 Capitol Riots, and former President Donald Trump in an interview with NewsNation’s Leland Vittert. Sund spoke to Vittert about his recently published book, “Courage...
WASHINGTON STATE
Rolling Stone

Squeaker for Speaker: McCarthy Finally Wins Top House Post

After days of public humiliation, and a chaotic 14th loss, Republican Kevin McCarthy has finally been elected Speaker of the House of Representatives on the 15th vote. Just past Friday midnight, the Bakersfield, California, congressman at last secured the votes necessary to take hold of the gavel, following a grueling series of failed ballots that saw a gang of nearly 20 Republicans repeatedly lock arms against the longtime House GOP leader. The impasse began to break on Friday morning. McCarthy held a call with Republicans, proclaiming he and the party were in a “good position.” The subsequent 12th ballot saw...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Anson Record

Anson Record

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Anson Record

 https://ansonrecord.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy