Just before winning his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of rock n’ roll icon Elvis Presley, Elvis star Austin Butler, 31, sent some positive vibes to Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, 25, on Jan. 10. While on the red carpet for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night, Variety (watch VIDEO HERE) asked Austin if he had “any advice” for Jacob, who is set to portray Elvin in the upcoming biopic, Priscilla. In response, the Hollywood hunk kept it friendly with his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber‘s ex. “I just wish him all the best,” the 31-year-old began. “We haven’t spoken, but I hope he has a great time.”

10 MINUTES AGO