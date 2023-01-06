ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
livingetc.com

Samsung Serif vs LG Posé: comparing the design-led TVs

For years the Samsung Serif has been the only game in town if you wanted a television that was more than a utilitarian eyesore on a cabinet or up on the wall of your otherwise carefully curated living room. With its chunky white frame and sleek legs, the Serif was the go-to television for interior design lovers.
livingetc.com

Best Samsung TV: top picks for OLED, QLED, 8K and more

With so many choices, finding the best Samsung TV for your home can be a challenge without some way to filter them through features, design, and general quality. At Livingetc, Samsung has always been on our radar because of the brand's commitment to televisions like The Frame that put aesthetics on a level with technology. Still, the company's offering goes much further than this.

Comments / 0

Community Policy