Ohio State

CRAZY CHEF
3d ago

that is why they are quickly becoming one of the best fast food chains in the country. they don't hate you they just don't support your lifestyles, which is their right. you aren't important enough to yourselves, so if anyone doesn't support you, you call them homophobic which is hilarious because no one fears you. on the other hand, you are hetrophobic. you fear the family and structure. that's your personal problem no one else's

tim t
3d ago

Every time i pass by my local Chick Fil A, there is a Double line of cars for a long long way. And people dont mind waiting for righteousness sake..

Animal
3d ago

What a bunch of crap. Mass amounts of people eat at McDonald's, I don't. It's about your taste, convenience, and opinion, everyone has one. I've seen long lines at Chick-fil-A every day, can't be bad.

