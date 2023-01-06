ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

thecomeback.com

Bills make shocking Damar Hamlin financial decision

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury that left him in desperate need of life-saving CPR on the field and ambulance transport to the nearest hospital. Though he’s made a remarkable recovery, he will obviously be unable to play for the Bills for quite some time. And based on his contract, that normally would have cost him financially – but it looks like Buffalo is doing the right thing.
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason

The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Sunday Night

The Houston Texans have reportedly made a decision on head coach Lovie Smith. Smith has reportedly been fired by the franchise on Sunday evening. The Texans beat the Colts on Sunday afternoon, finishing the season with a win, but losing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Why The Browns Fired Bernie Kosar On Sunday

Before the Cleveland Browns concluded their 2022 season, Bernie Kosar announced he was no longer working for the team. The former quarterback said Sunday morning the team fired him from his duties as a radio voice and team ambassador. "I was informed by the Browns that my services are no...
CLEVELAND, OH
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
WTRF- 7News

2023 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule

While the dates and times won’t be announced for a few months, the Steelers know who will be on the 2023 regular season schedule, which includes traditional AFC North opponents. With 17 games on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional home game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Is Reportedly Getting Fired

A prominent NFL assistant coach is reportedly set to coach his final game of the season on Sunday. According to a report, there is a widespread belief among the league that Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods will be fired following his team's final game on Sunday. "Source: There is a...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL

Move the Sticks: Head coach firings & Week 18 recap

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 18 of the NFL season. The trio start by reacting to the Texans firing head coach Lovie Smith and also the Cardinals firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury, plus they give their thoughts on Cardinals GM Steve Keim stepping down from his position. Next, the guys focus on Rams head coach Sean McVay taking time away from the team to evaluate his future and they also hit on coaching candidates they'd like to see get an opportunity in 2023. After that, the trio discuss the Patriots-Bills, Titans-Jaguars, and Chargers-Broncos games. Then, the guys look at the Rams-Seahawks and Lions-Packers games, which decided the No. 7 seed in the NFC. To wrap up the show, the group touch on the top 5 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL

2023 Opponents Determined

The opponents for all 2023 regular-season games have been determined today by the NFL. The scheduling formula implemented in 2002 with realignment guarantees that all teams play each other on a regular, rotating basis. Under the formula, each team will play 17 regular-season games (and three preseason games) as follows:

