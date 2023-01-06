Massachusetts expands community mental health services, adds crisis intervention teams, help line

Read full article on original website
Related
capeandislands.org
Massachusetts foster parents hope newly signed 'Bill of Rights' will help recruit more families into system
Some Massachusetts child advocates believe the state’s newly signed Foster Parent Bill of Rights could improve foster care and help recruit new families into an over-stretched system. The bill of rights, signed by former Gov. Charlie Baker before he left office in January, promises foster parents will be given...
wgbh.org
Mass. launches 24/7, 365 days-a-year mental health hotline
A new 24/7 hotline in Massachusetts allows those seeking mental health services to be connected with clinicians for help, free of charge. The state's Behavioral Health Help Line is an initiative from the outgoing Baker administration in an effort to address a lack of hospital beds and long waiting lists for mental health providers.
WBUR
It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different
It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Trooper recognized with community award for work with teens across the state
Westwood, MA- A Massachusetts State Trooper is being acknowledged with a community award for his work with teens across the region. AAA Northeast is recognizing Trooper Peter Pollard of the Massachusetts State Police as a statewide “Traffic Safety Hero” for his outstanding efforts in 2022 through the annual AAA Northeast Community Traffic Safety Award program. The award honors those who work to maintain safety on our state’s roadways and educate citizens on traffic safety.
capeandislands.org
New omicron subvariant fuels COVID surge throughout the Northeast
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 is the dominant variant in the Northeast and accounts for nearly one-third of new COVID cases nationwide. Hartford Healthcare's Chief Epidemiologist Ulysses Wu said there are three factors at play in XBB.1.5 quick spread. The...
Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam
There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
Mass. veterinarians see rise dogs with marijuana poisoning since drug's legalization
CAMBRIDGE -- Puppies are notorious for eating anything they can get their paws on, and this includes discarded drugs. Ever since marijuana became more accessible in Massachusetts, veterinarians are seeing more pups come in with marijuana poisoning. "Most likely it's in the house. Typically, there's the marijuana brownies or an edible or something left on an ashtray," told Dr. Megan Whelan, Chief Medical Officer at Angell Boston. "Occasionally we do see dogs ingest marijuana from the sidewalk." Whelan said marijuana poisoning used to be harder to diagnose before marijuana became legalized in the state. She said people used to lie...
Gov. Healey’s Inauguration Speech: Housing, Free Community College, Child Care, Climate Change, & Economy Among Top Priorities
BOSTON – Mr. Speaker, Madame President, and members of the Legislature, Madame Chief Justice and members of the Judiciary,. Members of the Governor’s Council and the Cabinet, Former Governors, First responders, members of the armed services, veterans, and distinguished guests,. Residents of our beloved Commonwealth,. We gather today...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
New Covid-19 variant causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023
The new Covid-19 variant concern is XBB, and it's causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023.
westernmassnews.com
Eversource customers brace for increased rates
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thee new year brought on increased rates for Eversource customers. Now people are bracing for those bills to come in. These rate hikes have left many people in the bay state frustrated with Eversource. We spoke with State Representative Orlando Ramos to see if any changes have been made at the state level to assist people with the higher costs.
NECN
Mass. Reports 10,075 New COVID-19 Cases, 129 Deaths This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 10,075 new COVID-19 cases and 129 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,978,312 cases and 21,391 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Overcoming the restrictions on multi-family housing
CITIES AND TOWNS of Greater Boston have a long history of using zoning to restrict development of multi-family housing that might accommodate families with children. The systematic restrictions have disadvantaged multi-generational households seeking homes in condo or apartment buildings. The restrictions have also undermined the housing market’s dynamism and its ability to meet the region’s housing needs.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
wgbh.org
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices. While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
PLANetizen
Explaining Massachusetts’ New TOD Law
Writing in Commonwealth Magazine, Amy Dain explains Massachusetts’ new MBTA Communities law, which requires “cities and towns served by the MBTA (outside of Boston) to zone a district “of reasonable size” for multi-family housing near MBTA stations, where practical.”. Dain describes the measure used by the...
capeandislands.org
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
proclaimerscv.com
$400 million infusion, Massachusetts is shifting to electric vehicles to move – see for more information
A move hailed as a major step in the state’s fighting climate change, Massachusetts has approved worth of $400 million plan to install thousands of electric vehicle chargers to encourage bigger numbers of drivers to switch to electric instead of gas cars. The state’s Department of Public Utilities order,...
country1025.com
You Have 3 Options For What To Do With Your Body After You Die in Mass. – Lawmakers Want To Give You a Fourth: Compost.
“I’d love to grow some juicy tomatoes someday” just got a (disturbing-to-some) new meaning. In Massachusetts, after you die there are 3 options: get buried, get cremated, or have your body donated to science. Now Mass lawmakers are hoping to add option #4: get turned into compost. Representative...
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts
Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
Comments / 1