Read full article on original website
Related
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, arrested for misleading police. A timeline of the case.
Brian Walshe is set to appear in court Monday morning. The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset woman who disappeared on New Year’s Day, was arrested Sunday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was taken into custody and charged with misleading...
Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam
There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
newbedfordguide.com
Flags at New Bedford City Hall to be lowered to honor Air Force Staff Sgt. John Santos
“This week we lowered the flags at City Hall to honor Air Force Staff Sgt. John Santos, a veteran and New Bedford native who passed away unexpectedly this week at the age of 25. He was an outstanding young man in every respect, who had fully committed himself to the...
fallriverreporter.com
MassDOT releasing project timeline, design/construction information for Route 79-Davol Street project
FALL RIVER – After Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler joined Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Mayor Paul Coogan, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Fall River officials celebrated the beginning of the $135 million Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement project late last month, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing a virtual public information meeting for the Route 79-Davol Street Corridor Improvements Project that will be held on Wednesday, January 18, at 6:30 p.m.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Trooper recognized with community award for work with teens across the state
Westwood, MA- A Massachusetts State Trooper is being acknowledged with a community award for his work with teens across the region. AAA Northeast is recognizing Trooper Peter Pollard of the Massachusetts State Police as a statewide “Traffic Safety Hero” for his outstanding efforts in 2022 through the annual AAA Northeast Community Traffic Safety Award program. The award honors those who work to maintain safety on our state’s roadways and educate citizens on traffic safety.
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
wufe967.com
Ana Walshe: Massachusetts police conclude ground search for missing mom of three
Police in Massachusetts have concluded a ground search for Ana Walshe, a mother of three children who was reported missing on Jan. 4. In a joint statement, the Cohasset Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police said that the ground search for evidence relating to the mother’s disappearance has yielded “negative results for the second straight day.”
capecod.com
Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge
BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Community Focus: RIDOH’s Dr. Philip Chan
Dr. Phillip Chan, a consultant medical director at the Rhode Island Department of Health, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss post-holiday illnesses and the new coronavirus variant.
New Covid-19 variant causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023
The new Covid-19 variant concern is XBB, and it's causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023.
whdh.com
Police announce conclusion of ground search in Cohasset for missing woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding, officials announced Saturday. Twenty Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police warn residents about new “Grandparent Scam” circulating
We would like to take an opportunity to warn Massachusetts residents about the so-called “Grandparent Scam.” The scam typically involves someone purporting to be a grandchild, niece or nephew calling an older person. The caller states that he or she has been in a vehicle crash, arrested, or some other situation where they need immediate financial help.
capecod.com
Sunday photo essay: Fort Hill
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
FedEx Drops Plan for Warehouse at Taunton’s Former Silver City Galleria
Not long ago, it appeared as though FedEx Corp. would develop a warehouse where once the Silver City Galleria mall was located at Routes 140 and 24 in Taunton. Economic conditions being what they are, those plans have changed. The Taunton City Council voted unanimously in July 2022 to advance...
ABC6.com
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
Health officials elevate Boston area to ‘high COVID-19 risk’, public urged to take precautions
BOSTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that Suffolk County’s Community Risk Level for COVID-19 has been elevated from “medium” to “high” and now officials are urging the public to take precautions. The Boston Public Health Commission says...
WBUR
It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different
It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
Comments / 3