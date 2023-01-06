ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

WSBS

Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam

There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

MassDOT releasing project timeline, design/construction information for Route 79-Davol Street project

FALL RIVER – After Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler joined Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Mayor Paul Coogan, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Fall River officials celebrated the beginning of the $135 million Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement project late last month, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing a virtual public information meeting for the Route 79-Davol Street Corridor Improvements Project that will be held on Wednesday, January 18, at 6:30 p.m.
FALL RIVER, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms

RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Trooper recognized with community award for work with teens across the state

Westwood, MA- A Massachusetts State Trooper is being acknowledged with a community award for his work with teens across the region. AAA Northeast is recognizing Trooper Peter Pollard of the Massachusetts State Police as a statewide “Traffic Safety Hero” for his outstanding efforts in 2022 through the annual AAA Northeast Community Traffic Safety Award program. The award honors those who work to maintain safety on our state’s roadways and educate citizens on traffic safety.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wufe967.com

Ana Walshe: Massachusetts police conclude ground search for missing mom of three

Police in Massachusetts have concluded a ground search for Ana Walshe, a mother of three children who was reported missing on Jan. 4. In a joint statement, the Cohasset Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police said that the ground search for evidence relating to the mother’s disappearance has yielded “negative results for the second straight day.”
COHASSET, MA
capecod.com

Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge

BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
whdh.com

Police announce conclusion of ground search in Cohasset for missing woman

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding, officials announced Saturday. Twenty Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as...
COHASSET, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police warn residents about new “Grandparent Scam” circulating

We would like to take an opportunity to warn Massachusetts residents about the so-called “Grandparent Scam.” The scam typically involves someone purporting to be a grandchild, niece or nephew calling an older person. The caller states that he or she has been in a vehicle crash, arrested, or some other situation where they need immediate financial help.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Sunday photo essay: Fort Hill

Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
WBUR

It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different

It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
BOSTON, MA

