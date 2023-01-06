Having fibroids can lead to iron-deficiency anemia—and fatigue. Our experts explain why and how to buoy your energy levels. Some people develop uterine fibroids and never know they have them. But if you’re one of those for whom the benign (a.k.a. noncancerous) growths cause symptoms—including heavy menstrual bleeding and the anemia that it can lead to—then finding any edge to manage the condition and maintain your energy (and sanity) is likely high on your list. While you turn to your doctor for treatment options to address the heavy periods, there are ways in which your diet can help combat the fatigue. Here’s what you need to know about the energy drain and how to help counteract it.

27 DAYS AGO