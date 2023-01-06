Read full article on original website
Want to try the Mediterranean diet in the new year? Read this
The Mediterranean diet may be the lifestyle change that you want to try. Mediterranean diet food list. How to eat the Mediterranean diet. What is the Mediterranean diet? How to lose weight.
EverydayHealth.com
How to Lose Weight on a Mediterranean Diet
Looking for a weight loss eating plan that’s pro-planet, anti-inflammatory, budget-friendly, and even allows some alcohol? A Mediterranean diet checks all these boxes and more. Packed with flavor and easy to follow, this popular diet is consistently ranked No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report’s list of best diets in recent years.
Mediterranean diet named the healthiest way to eat in 2023, top-ranked for the 6th time in a row
Experts continually rank the Mediterranean diet as the healthiest because it's flexible, based in whole foods, and balances carbs, fat, and protein.
earth.com
Intermittent fasting can reverse type 2 diabetes
Intermittent fasting diets – when you can only eat during a specific window of time each day – have become increasingly popular over the past years as effective weight loss methods. Fasting for several hours per day or eating just one meal a couple of days a week can help the body burn fat and lower the risk of developing diabetes or cardiovascular disease.
Detroit News
Dr. Roach: Bariatric surgery can be considered to help keep weight off
Dear Dr. Roach: I have had a BMI over 40 for the last 20 years, and I have not been able to lose weight or keep the weight off. My doctor prescribed Ozempic, which is helping, but as soon as I stop, in a few weeks, all the weight creeps back on. I was always wary of surgery for weight loss, but recent studies seem to indicate better long-term health outcomes. What are your thoughts?
Nutritionists pick out the most effective intermittent fasting diets based on the latest science
This article was originally published on The Conversation. On top of kickstarting a new exercise regime, the new year is traditionally a period when many people reconsider their eating habits. In recent years, intermittent fasting has become a popular habit — and has been credited with some health benefits, be it to manage excess weight, chronic illnesses or flagging energy levels. But what exactly is intermittent fasting? And does all the hype around it stand up to scientific scrutiny?
Healthline
Can an Endocrinologist Help with Weight Loss?￼
Endocrinologists can help you regulate your hormone levels and speed up your metabolism to aid in weight loss. Here’s how. You can gain weight for a number of different reasons — hormone conditions being one of them. Endocrinologists are experts in metabolism and hormonal changes. They can treat...
iheart.com
Study: Intermittent Fasting Linked To Several Eating Disorders In Teens
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A recent study out of the science journal Eating Behaviors found that a New Year's resolution to practice intermittent fasting to shed a few pounds may not be as safe as originally believed for some adolescents. Intermittent fasting is the dietary practice of switching between...
hubpages.com
A Boxer's Diet Plan Should Be High in Protein, Complex Carbohydrates, and Healthy Fats.
Here are some general guidelines for a boxer's diet plan:. Eat a variety of whole, unprocessed foods, such as lean meats, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Consume adequate amounts of protein, which is necessary for repairing and rebuilding muscle tissue after training. Good sources of protein include chicken, fish, beef, eggs, and dairy products.
Medical News Today
Weight loss: Increased protein intake may prevent weight regain after a diet
In a recent study, researchers investigated the causes of weight regain following weight loss from dieting. The findigns show that high-protein diets help promote weight management by reducing levels of a particular gut bacteria linked to intestinal fat absorption. The researchers noted that reducing levels of specific gut bacteria via...
Harvard Health
Low-carb diet helps cut blood sugar levels in people with prediabetes
Several health measures — including blood glucose levels and weight — improved. For most people, there’s no single healthy way to eat, though there are healthy foods and eating patterns. Yet for people with prediabetes, a low-carb diet could quickly bring elevated A1C levels back to a healthier range, a trial published in JAMA Network Opensuggests.
Chemicals found in plankton could be used to study chronic illnesses in humans, UCSD researchers say
Nearly century-old studies of microscopic marine plankton and the rise of man-made chemicals found in the ocean could be used to measure the impact of human activity on ecosystem health as well as study chronic illnesses in people, according to a study by researchers at UC San Diego in La Jolla.
HealthCentral.com
Can Diet Help With Uterine Fibroids?
Having fibroids can lead to iron-deficiency anemia—and fatigue. Our experts explain why and how to buoy your energy levels. Some people develop uterine fibroids and never know they have them. But if you’re one of those for whom the benign (a.k.a. noncancerous) growths cause symptoms—including heavy menstrual bleeding and the anemia that it can lead to—then finding any edge to manage the condition and maintain your energy (and sanity) is likely high on your list. While you turn to your doctor for treatment options to address the heavy periods, there are ways in which your diet can help combat the fatigue. Here’s what you need to know about the energy drain and how to help counteract it.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Low carb, high fat diet may help manage weight loss, glucose
More than 462 million adults around the world have type 2 diabetes. Although type 2 diabetes is not curable, the condition is sometimes reversible through medications and lifestyle changes, such as diet. Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark say low carb, high fat diet can help people with type...
scitechdaily.com
New Study: Taking Semaglutide Helps Teens Lose Weight and Improve Heart Health
A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022 has found that the drug semaglutide is effective in helping adolescents who are obese or overweight lose weight and improve their cardiovascular health. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents who took...
boldsky.com
Cancer: Can Gardening Help Reduce Cancer Risk?
It is estimated that cancer remains the fifth leading cause of death in India due to its increasing incidence rates. In India, the cancer disease burden is characterized by poor detection, with less than 30%, 15% and 33% of breast, lung, and cervical cancers being diagnosed at stages 1 and 2, respectively.
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Do Intermittent Fasting
Intermittent fasting has become one of the most buzzed-about diets over the last several years. (The other? Keto, we're looking at you.) In its simplest terms, intermittent fasting—or IF, for short—doesn't sound revolutionary: You designate a certain number of hours per day where you don't eat. But what...
msn.com
TikTokers are taking a diabetes drug to lose weight. Now it’s in short supply
Injecting Ozempic can cause you to shed the pounds, but you won’t be able to ‘hack’ your way into a healthy body. Every new year, many people vow to lose weight—and 2023 is no different. Pledging to eat healthy or hit up the gym are two of the top resolutions among Americans this year. If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok, however, you might have seen a third option for your weight loss goals: several TikTokers are injecting themselves weekly with a Type 2 diabetes drug called Ozempic, claiming it can help quickly trim your tummy. Kim Kardashian is rumored to have used the drug to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala (though she has denied this) and Elon Musk has tweeted that he’s a fan.
hcplive.com
SGLT2 Inhibitors Can Aid Weight Loss, Reduce Fat Mass in People with Type 2 Diabetes
Using data from 18 trials with more than 1400 participants, a systematic review and meta-analysis offer clinicians an overview of the effects of SGLT2 inhibitor use on body composition in people with type 2 diabetes. A systematic review and meta-analysis is providing insight into the effects of SGLT2 inhibitor use...
